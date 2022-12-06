ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

fox9.com

Forest Lake Police finds nearly 150 tires dumped on roads

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Forest Lake Police found 146 tires dumped on roads earlier this week and would "love to chat" with those responsible. Police said the tires were found Tuesday scattered along the 1800 block of Forest Road North, South on Forest Road to 180th Street, then West on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue North.
FOREST LAKE, MN
fox9.com

Holiday lights and food bank fundraiser in Hugo neighborhood

For the third year, a Hugo neighborhood decorates their houses based on a holiday movie, with each featuring a QR code showing movie trivia and a way to donate to local food shelters. To learn more about the project, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075792679457.
HUGO, MN
fox9.com

1 driver dead, 1 seriously injured in Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One driver was killed, and another suffered possible life-threatening injuries during a crash in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North and found two vehicles involved...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, Maplewood Police seek driver

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A pedestrian in Maplewood was killed during a hit-and-run Friday night, and police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on northbound McKnight Road near Margaret Street. Maplewood Police said the pedestrian was hit in the roadway, and the driver fled before officers arrived.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
fox9.com

Police: Woman dies after Thursday afternoon shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting in Minneapolis on Thursday left one woman dead and police searching for a suspect. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. for the reported shooting at an apartment complex on Banneker Avenue North, which is off Humboldt Avenue at North 11th Avenue, in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man charged in July fatal shooting on Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hennepin County prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man from St. Paul for his alleged role in a Minneapolis shooting that left one person dead in July. Jose Antonio Martinez-Gonzalez, 23, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and being a prohibited person in possession of a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Argument over marijuana led to fatal shooting in Minneapolis apartment: Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An argument over marijuana left on a table led to the fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis on Thursday, according to court documents. On Dec. 8, Minneapolis Police officers were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Banneker Avenue North in the Near North neighborhood. When officers arrived at the scene, they heard someone yelling for help and found a woman lying on the living room floor, unconscious and not breathing, according to the criminal complaint.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Old-fashioned Christmas celebration in Farmington

Historic village, Dakota City is hosting ‘Christmas in the Village’ December 10th and 11th from 3 to 8pm. The village is located on the Dakota County Fairgrounds. The 22 original buildings that make up Dakota City include a post office, general store, and a 1900’s era farmhouse. Kids can meet Santa, send letters to the North Pole, ride in a horse-drawn trolley and learn about life before electricity and running water.
FARMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Would you go? Christmas-themed haunted attraction opens in Inver Grove Heights

We are solidly in festive season with spooky season well behind us, or is it? A new attraction in the Twin Cities is offering up a Christmas-themed immersive experience. Nowhere Haunted House has created the Yule Scream event. It’s part haunted house, part escape room, part theater. The group behind the Inver Grove Heights haunted house dove into winter folklore to come up with the storyline. The event is about 45 minutes long and will take place over just four nights, December 9th, 10th, 16th and 17th. It is recommended for people 12 and up and tickets should be purchased ahead of time online.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
fox9.com

Nursing students prepared for an environment with burnout, staffing shortages

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Nursing schools are preparing students to head into an environment that has been largely affected by pandemic burnout and staffing shortages. "Our students are going into an environment now where they're really needed," said Christine Mueller, the senior executive associate dean for academic programs at the University of Minnesota’s School of Nursing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

J. Alexander Kueng sentenced for his role in the murder of George Floyd

(FOX 9) - J. Alexander Kueng was sentenced Friday in Hennepin County Court for his role in the murder of George Floyd in May 2020. In Hennepin County District Court on Friday afternoon, Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Kueng to 42 months (3.5 years) in prison for aiding and abetting manslaughter. He was expected to be sentenced to 42 months (3.5 years) in prison for the state charge.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN

