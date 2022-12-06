Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Related
fox9.com
Forest Lake Police finds nearly 150 tires dumped on roads
FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Forest Lake Police found 146 tires dumped on roads earlier this week and would "love to chat" with those responsible. Police said the tires were found Tuesday scattered along the 1800 block of Forest Road North, South on Forest Road to 180th Street, then West on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue North.
fox9.com
Holiday lights and food bank fundraiser in Hugo neighborhood
For the third year, a Hugo neighborhood decorates their houses based on a holiday movie, with each featuring a QR code showing movie trivia and a way to donate to local food shelters. To learn more about the project, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075792679457.
fox9.com
1 driver dead, 1 seriously injured in Minneapolis crash
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One driver was killed, and another suffered possible life-threatening injuries during a crash in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North and found two vehicles involved...
fox9.com
Community rallies to help Minnetonka firefighter injured on the job
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - For 14 years, Tim Tripp has been a well loved member of the Minnetonka Fire Department. Now he is in the fight of his life after a freak accident on the job. "I think this week has been a bit of a roller coaster for...
fox9.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, Maplewood Police seek driver
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A pedestrian in Maplewood was killed during a hit-and-run Friday night, and police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on northbound McKnight Road near Margaret Street. Maplewood Police said the pedestrian was hit in the roadway, and the driver fled before officers arrived.
fox9.com
Police: Woman dies after Thursday afternoon shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting in Minneapolis on Thursday left one woman dead and police searching for a suspect. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. for the reported shooting at an apartment complex on Banneker Avenue North, which is off Humboldt Avenue at North 11th Avenue, in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood.
fox9.com
Convicted felon extradited to Chicago, charged with fatally shooting man near Greyhound bus station
CHICAGO - A convicted felon was charged Friday with fatally shooting a man near a Greyhound bus station on the Near West Side in October. Rodnee Miller, 26, of Minnesota, faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of murder, strong probability of death. On Oct. 24,...
fox9.com
Man charged in July fatal shooting on Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hennepin County prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man from St. Paul for his alleged role in a Minneapolis shooting that left one person dead in July. Jose Antonio Martinez-Gonzalez, 23, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and being a prohibited person in possession of a...
fox9.com
St. Paul man crashes during police chase, left teenage girl unable to walk: Charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul man faces charges after crashing into another car during a police chase, injuring two teenage girls — one of whom is in the ICU and unable to walk, according to court documents. Ryan Joseph Amabile, 33, was charged Wednesday in...
fox9.com
Argument over marijuana led to fatal shooting in Minneapolis apartment: Charges
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An argument over marijuana left on a table led to the fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis on Thursday, according to court documents. On Dec. 8, Minneapolis Police officers were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Banneker Avenue North in the Near North neighborhood. When officers arrived at the scene, they heard someone yelling for help and found a woman lying on the living room floor, unconscious and not breathing, according to the criminal complaint.
fox9.com
Ex-MPD officer who maced protesters also received $150K payout
It was a jarring sight: A Minneapolis police officer spraying mace out the window of a squad car at seemingly peaceful protesters in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. Cell phone video recorded by the Star Tribune captured the incident, which subsequently went viral.
fox9.com
Deputies arrest 12-year-old driver after stolen vehicle chase in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two boys, ages 12 and 14, were arrested after leading police on a chase through Minneapolis in a stolen vehicle, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the Violent Offender Task Force and Minneapolis Police Department saw a stolen vehicle driving recklessly and...
fox9.com
Calls Between Hennepin County Attorney, Sheriff raise questions about Sheriff’s medical leave
(FOX 9) - The day before Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson went on voluntary medical leave May 18, he had a 10 a.m. phone call with Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. It followed another morning phone call between the two men five days earlier on May 12. Sources close to...
fox9.com
Minneapolis waves pet adoption fees in hopes of clearing out shelters for the holidays
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The city of Minneapolis is hoping to clear out shelters for the holiday season by waiving fees for pet adoptions on Friday. The Minneapolis Animal Care and Control is hosting an adoption event on Friday from noon- 5 p.m. All dogs and cats available for adoption will be given to good homes on a first come, first serve basis.
fox9.com
Old-fashioned Christmas celebration in Farmington
Historic village, Dakota City is hosting ‘Christmas in the Village’ December 10th and 11th from 3 to 8pm. The village is located on the Dakota County Fairgrounds. The 22 original buildings that make up Dakota City include a post office, general store, and a 1900’s era farmhouse. Kids can meet Santa, send letters to the North Pole, ride in a horse-drawn trolley and learn about life before electricity and running water.
fox9.com
Minnesota piano playing brothers return to the stage for holiday concert
For the first time in 12 years, the piano playing O'Neill brothers will come together again to perform a special holiday concert. To see the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame inductees perform on December 16 and 17 in Bloomington, visit https://pianobrothers.com/
fox9.com
Would you go? Christmas-themed haunted attraction opens in Inver Grove Heights
We are solidly in festive season with spooky season well behind us, or is it? A new attraction in the Twin Cities is offering up a Christmas-themed immersive experience. Nowhere Haunted House has created the Yule Scream event. It’s part haunted house, part escape room, part theater. The group behind the Inver Grove Heights haunted house dove into winter folklore to come up with the storyline. The event is about 45 minutes long and will take place over just four nights, December 9th, 10th, 16th and 17th. It is recommended for people 12 and up and tickets should be purchased ahead of time online.
fox9.com
Nursing students prepared for an environment with burnout, staffing shortages
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Nursing schools are preparing students to head into an environment that has been largely affected by pandemic burnout and staffing shortages. "Our students are going into an environment now where they're really needed," said Christine Mueller, the senior executive associate dean for academic programs at the University of Minnesota’s School of Nursing.
fox9.com
J. Alexander Kueng sentenced for his role in the murder of George Floyd
(FOX 9) - J. Alexander Kueng was sentenced Friday in Hennepin County Court for his role in the murder of George Floyd in May 2020. In Hennepin County District Court on Friday afternoon, Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Kueng to 42 months (3.5 years) in prison for aiding and abetting manslaughter. He was expected to be sentenced to 42 months (3.5 years) in prison for the state charge.
fox9.com
Gophers fall to Michigan 90-75, fall to 4-5 after 0-2 start to Big Ten play
MINNEAPOLIS - Ben Johnson warned before the start of the 2022-23 season that the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team might go through some early lumps in his second year as a head coach. Last year, he had a roster filled with veteran transfers. This year, six of his...
Comments / 0