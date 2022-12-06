We are solidly in festive season with spooky season well behind us, or is it? A new attraction in the Twin Cities is offering up a Christmas-themed immersive experience. Nowhere Haunted House has created the Yule Scream event. It’s part haunted house, part escape room, part theater. The group behind the Inver Grove Heights haunted house dove into winter folklore to come up with the storyline. The event is about 45 minutes long and will take place over just four nights, December 9th, 10th, 16th and 17th. It is recommended for people 12 and up and tickets should be purchased ahead of time online.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO