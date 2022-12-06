With two weeks left until Christmas, holiday events abound in the Upper Lynn Canal. KHNS’ Brandon Wilks attempts to shift through this busy weekend. With at least ten separate events and activities taking place Saturday the 10th alone, residents of Haines and Skagway have no shortage of options on how to spend the day. Kicking off in Haines with the Alaska Arts Confluence Holiday Bazaar, from 10 am to 2 pm at the ANB/ANS Hall. Animal lovers can get their pet photos with Santa at HARK from 10 am to 1, while everyone else can get their snapshot with jolly ole saint nick from 1 to 3 at the Sheldon museum. Concurrently at the Haines library, there will be a Cookies by the Pound sale, continuing until the tables are bare. Followed by stories and songs with Mrs. Claus who looks suspiciously like Children’s librarian Holly Davis.

