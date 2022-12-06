Read full article on original website
Upper Lynn Canal Weekend Events
With two weeks left until Christmas, holiday events abound in the Upper Lynn Canal. KHNS’ Brandon Wilks attempts to shift through this busy weekend. With at least ten separate events and activities taking place Saturday the 10th alone, residents of Haines and Skagway have no shortage of options on how to spend the day. Kicking off in Haines with the Alaska Arts Confluence Holiday Bazaar, from 10 am to 2 pm at the ANB/ANS Hall. Animal lovers can get their pet photos with Santa at HARK from 10 am to 1, while everyone else can get their snapshot with jolly ole saint nick from 1 to 3 at the Sheldon museum. Concurrently at the Haines library, there will be a Cookies by the Pound sale, continuing until the tables are bare. Followed by stories and songs with Mrs. Claus who looks suspiciously like Children’s librarian Holly Davis.
Tinsel Tidings and LCCP in the New Year
With snowfall and Christmas lights comes the annual Holly Jollies show at the Chilkat Center. KHNS’ Brandon Wilks spoke with Lynn Canal Community Players board member, Sue Waterhouse, about the upcoming show and what’s ahead for the community in the new year. [Wilks]. So, when is our annual...
A busy planning commission meeting
Thursday night’s planning commission meeting was well attended, with much time dedicated to public comments concerning the permitting of the River Adventures helipad at 25 miles. Of the dozens of comments directed at the issue, the chamber of commerce was the lone entity speaking in favor of issuing the permit. When the Haines borough sent KHNS the recording of the meeting, the public comments section was missing.
