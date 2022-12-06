ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirstie Alley 'Was Never Afraid To Express Herself' Prior To Untimely Death, Source Reveals

By OK! Staff
 5 days ago
Kirstie Alley knew how to speak her mind prior to her untimely death .

Over the course of her 40-plus-year Hollywood career, she was candidly open about everything from her famous exes to her wild past to her issues with weight. “Kirstie has never been afraid to express herself,” an insider tells OK! . “It’s part of her appeal and is something she’s incapable of dialing back, even if she tried to.”

When the Cheers alum launched a new podcast, she didn't hold back when it came to Scientology , the polarizing religion she’s been a member of since 1978. In previous tweets, Alley disputed claims that the organization is a cult, called out actress and former member Leah Remini for her attacks on the church and addressed the reported disappearance of leader David Miscavige ’s wife, Shelly .

And, she threatened to dish even more in her first Scientology tell-all. “Kirstie finds it cathartic to share her experiences,” says the insider. “And when she feels like her faith is being judged or questioned, she will take on anyone who comes her way.”

Scientology has been under fire for decades . But it’s garnered more negative attention recently thanks in part to Remini, 50, who’s been on a mission for years to take the church down with her award-winning A&E series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath , and her "Fair Game" podcast. A slew of lawsuits from former members accusing the church of human trafficking and forced labor has only made matters worse (the church denies the claims).

In August 2019, three accusers sued That ’70s Show alum Danny Masterson and the Church of Scientology, claiming they’d been harassed and stalked after reporting to the police that the actor had sexually assaulted them in the early 2000s.

Still, Alley remained one of its most loyal members — along with fellow stars like Tom Cruise and John Travolta — and had no plans to ever leave. “Of course Kirstie’s aware of the rumors and stories from defectors, but it hasn’t dampened her commitment,” says the insider. “She’s firmly on board with the likes of David Miscavige, and very appreciative of her continued role within the church.”

Alley’s dogged dedication has gotten her into hot water with Remini. The actresses have been at war ever since Remini first took aim at the church, and their feud remains alive and well. Alley dismissed Remini’s past claim that Shelly Miscavige went missing as an attempt to get publicity for her book and A&E show — and spilled even more secrets about the alleged disappearance. “To my knowledge, it took 2 hours to find [Shelly] alive and well. This was in 2013 yet wasn’t broadly publicly acknowledged by [Leah] or her crew,” Alley tweeted in response to a fan asking about Remini’s coverage of Shelly.

Scientology critic Tony Ortega says Alley has it out for Remini. “Kirstie tries to discredit Leah at every opportunity ,” he says. (Ortega also says Shelly is at a Scientology location in Lake Arrowhead, Calif., and that the church says she’s working on an archive project on founder L. Ron Hubbard .) He believes Scientology bigwigs have given Alley the green light to go head-to-head with Remini, and the reason Alley is finally breaking her silence is to get back at the King of Queens alum. “Leah is a very big problem for the church and for Kirstie,” the insider notes.

“She just isn’t going away. Kirstie was given permission to attack Leah.”

According to Ortega, Alley only divulged her positive experiences with the church. “Kirstie will discuss how instrumental Scientology was to her career and kicking a drug addiction,” he says. (The star, who shares son William , 28, and daughter Lillie , 26, with ex-husband Parker Stevenson , has said she was addicted to cocaine for four years in the late 1970s.) “She’s not going to talk about past life therapy to recover your trillion-year-old God-like powers,” he says, “because members are forbidden from doing so and because it sounds crazy.”

