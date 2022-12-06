Mariah Carey Thinks Nick Cannon Isn't Spending Enough Time With Their Twins As Comedian Preps For Baby No. 12: Source

mega

All Mariah Carey wants this Christmas is for ex-husband Nick Cannon to be a doting dad! The spouses co-parent 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe , but since the comedian is also a father to nine other children, he has to divide up his schedule.

The predicament has caused the Grammy-winning songstress, 52, to ask Cannon, 42, to "carve out" more time with their tots, a source told Radar .

Meanwhile, another source claimed the actor doesn't see a problem with how he manages things, sharing, "Nick thinks it's crazy wonderful having all these kids."

In addition to the 11 tykes Cannon is already a father to, he's expecting another bundle of joy with Alyssa Scott . It will be the second baby for the twosome, though their first son, Zen , died from a brain tumor at just 5 months old. On Monday, December 5, he paid tribute to the infant on the one-year anniversary of his death.

"Physically I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken. I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred," the Nickelodeon alum wrote in an emotional Instagram post featuring photos of the little one. "Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily."

In his message, the Masked Singer host also acknowledged others tend to shade his lifestyle, but he refuses to change just to conform to other people's perceptions.

"I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart," he insisted. "I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth."

With baby No. 12 expected to arrive sometime next year, Cannon was predictably asked if he plans on adding anymore babies to his bloodline.

"I don't know, man," he confessed at a Billboard event last month. "I have no idea. I think I'm good right now!"