Six Astros Selected to All-MLB Team

HOUSTON, TX - Major League Baseball has named 2B Jose Altuve , DH Yordan Alvarez, RHP Ryan Pressly, OF Kyle Tucker, LHP Framber Valdez and RHP Justin Verlander to the All-MLB Team presented by Arm & Hammer and OxiClean. Altuve, Alvarez, Valdez and Verlander earned First-Team honors, while Pressly and Tucker were named to the Second-Team.

The selections were made by fans voting on MLB.com and a decorated panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game who each had a say in determining the first and second-team choices.

Altuve, 32, batted .300 with 28 home runs, 57 RBI and a .921 OPS. In the AL, he ranked second in runs (103), third in OPS, third in slugging percentage (.533) and fourth in on-base percentage (.387). Among AL second basemen, Altuve ranked first in home runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and runs scored.

Alvarez, 25, batted .306 (144x470) with a career-high 37 home runs, 97 RBI, 95 runs, 29 doubles, 78 walks and a 1.019 OPS (.406 OBP/.613 SLG) in 135 games for the Astros this season. He also earned his first career All-Star game selection. In the AL, he ranked second in OPS, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. He also ranked third in home runs, fourth in batting average, tied for fourth in walks and tied for fifth in RBI in the AL.

Pressly, 33, went 3-3 with a career-high 33 saves and a 2.98 ERA. He also reached career-bests in WHIP (0.89), opponent batting average (.191), opponent slugging percentage (.277), opponent OPS (.516), strikeout percentage (35.7%) and hits allowed per nine innings (5.59). In the AL, he ranked fourth in saves (33), tied for fourth in save percentage (89.2%), fifth in opponent on-base percentage and fifth in opponent OPS.

Tucker, 25, hit .257 with 71 runs, 28 doubles, 30 home runs, a career-high 107 RBI, a career-high 25 stolen bases and an .808 OPS in a career-high 150 games for the Astros this season. In the AL, Tucker ranked third in RBI, third in stolen base percentage (86.2%), tied for fifth in stolen bases and 11th in home runs. He was the only MLB player with 30 home runs and 25 stolen bases in 2022.

Valdez, 29, had the best season of his career, going 17-6 with a 2.82 ERA in 31 starts. He tossed 25 consecutive quality starts from April 25 to Sept. 18, setting the MLB record for the most consecutive quality starts in a single season. Among AL starters this season, he ranked first in quality starts (26), first in innings (201.1), first in home runs per nine innings (0.49), first in groundball percentage (67.3%), second in wins (17), sixth in opponent OPS (.600), and sixth in ERA.

Verlander, 39, had a dominant season in 2022, leading the AL in wins (18), ERA (1.75), WHIP (0.83), opponent OPS (.497), opponent average (.186), opponent slugging percentage (.297) and hits per nine innings (5.97). He finished the season with a 1.75 ERA, which is the lowest posted by an Astros pitcher in a full season in club history, besting Roger Clemens , who worked to a 1.87 ERA in 2005. Additionally, Verlander’s ERA is the lowest posted by an AL pitcher in a full season since Red Sox starter Pedro Martinez had a 1.74 ERA in his Cy Young season of 2000. His ERA was also the third-lowest in the AL since divisional play began in 1969.