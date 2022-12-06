ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN takes absolutely hilarious shot at truly horrible NFC South with Spider-Man pointing meme

By Cory Woodroof
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Monday Night Football dusted off the Spider-Man pointing meme to mock the dumpster fire that is the 2022 NFC South.

That meme, which features two web-slinging superheroes pointing at each other, signifies two things are the same. Well, all four teams in the NFC South are the same thing this season, which is bad.

No team in the NFC South is deserving of the playoff spot that is promised to the division winner. However, one of these lowly teams will still represent the worst quartet in football in January.

With the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing each other on Monday night, ESPN’s hilarious NFC South Spider-Man graphic got in a lovely potshot at the division.

The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers are the other two teams that make up this toilet store of a division this year.

While the Falcons might be headed for greener pastures with gobs of cap space, and the Panthers in sound position to draft a new quarterback, the Saints and Bucs don’t really have much to work with in the offseason to come.

However, none of these teams have much to look forward to for now. Whoever wins the division might be headed toward a quick playoff exit.

NFL fans loved seeing the NFC South get trolled.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

