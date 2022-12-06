NFL fans had a ton of jokes about Tom Brady and Aaron Judge’s private conversation before the Buccaneers’ game

Before Tom Brady tried to get his Tampa Bay Buccaneers back on track Monday night, he met up with one rather unique fan wearing a Mike Evans jersey — the 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge.

Judge, of course, just capped off a campaign with the New York Yankees where he mashed 62 home runs — the seventh-best single season in MLB history. The superstar is now a free agent, meaning he’s likely about to get a monster contract from one lucky team that wants to add the 30-year-old’s unique power to its lineup.

But Judge has some time to sort out his future. For now, he and Brady met up for what seemed to be a rather interesting conversation in the tunnel. Lip-readers, do your thing!

Huh. Brady sure seems to be spending a lot of time going out of his way to speak to Judge there. Might he be recruiting the listed 6-foot-7, 282-pound athlete to play tight end for him? Okay, probably not. Let’s be very honest.

But the conversation possibilities seem endless when two MVPs (in Brady’s case, three) of their respective sports get together to exchange some pleasantries.

NFL fans had lots of jokes about Brady and Judge's pre-game discussion