Agile Cigar Review: Tatuaje Monster Mash Michael
Agile Cigar Reviews are cigar assessments where we use a lightweight, shorter format. These will never take the place of our comprehensive reviews. They are only used on blends we have previously assessed. This might be a blend we are re-scoring or giving a score for the first time. It might be a blend we are looking at in a different size. Today we look at the Tatuaje Monster Mash Michael. This is a cigar blend previously assessed back in May 2018 in the “The Michael” size.
Cigar News: Pospiech Takes On Distribution for Fosforo Cigars
Pospiech Cigars has announced it will be handling distribution for Fosforo Cigars. Fosforo is a company owner by Jeff Mouttet, a retailer out of Jeffresonville Indiana. Fosforo joins Powstanie, FQ, Guaimaro, and Fable as brands distributed by Pospiech. “Jeff has been dear friend of mine for over 10 years.” said...
2022 Cigar of the Year Countdown (Coop’s List): #28: Crowned Heads Las Calaveras Edición Limitada 2021 LC50
“ I found the flavors quite enjoyable. Add in a nice balanced profile, a low maintenance draw, and just the right amount of complexity and you have a winner.”. Factory: My Father Cigars S.A. LC50: 5 x 50. Price: $10.95. Sponsor: No. Samples Provided for Initial Review: No. Review: Crowned...
Cigar Industry Report: Edition 515 (12/10/22)
The Cigar Industry Report is a one-stop place to catch up on the activity here at Cigar Coop. It is a combination of the news reports, cigar reviews, and assessment updates we do throughout the week. In addition, each week we will look back at Cigar Coop history. Look for this report every Saturday morning at 8am Eastern Time.
Cigar News: VegaFina Year of the Rabbit Announced
For the sixth time, VegaFina will release a cigar to commemorate the Chinese New Year – and for the second time, it will be available in the U.S. market. This week’s details came from Tabacalera SLU on the VegaFina Year of the Rabbit. The VegaFina Year of the...
