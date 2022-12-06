ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

New York Post

A life ‘Lesson’ in friendship with LaTanya Richardson Jackson

B’way’s Sro Ethel Barrymore Theatre houses August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” with Samuel L. Jackson. Why only a limited run through January? Its director LaTanya Richardson Jackson: “Movie stars have to go where the bills get paid.” LaTanya, Jackson’s wife of 42 years: “I was raised in Georgia by grandparents. She was a cook, he sold hardware. Mom a nurse. My uncle ran the post office. Aunt, board of Ed. Stationed in Germany, my Marine father wrote poorly, so my name, Sonya, ended up LaTanya. “At 14 I was in pageants in Spelman College — where I met Sam. That’s when I could remember everything....
Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys sued for allegedly raping teen, infecting her with HPV

A woman has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter of raping her and infecting her with HPV when she was 17. During a press conference Thursday at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton hotel, an attorney for 39-year-old Shannon “Shay” Ruth said that Carter sexually assaulted his client in February 2001 after a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington. The press conference was streamed live on Facebook.
ABC investigating Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes romance for breach of contract

A probe into the relationship between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes is underway at ABC to ensure the “GMA3″ co-anchors’ affair didn’t breach their contracts or entail the use of any company resources, TMZ reports. The network’s human resources and legal departments are investigating the romance,...
