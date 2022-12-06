Read full article on original website
All-Star Notebook: Several stars on both teams headed north for college
Selma High’s DaKaari Nelson is ready to make history. It’s not every day (or ever, for that matter) that a player from Alabama signs with Penn State. Nelson plans to do just that later this month after playing a solid game in Alabama’s 14-10 win in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic at Hancock Whitney Field on the campus of the University of South Alabama.
Davion Dozier, TJ Metcalf help Alabama rally in 4th to top Mississippi
The Alabama All-Stars managed just 80 yards of offense through three quarters and trailed Mississippi 10-0 on Saturday afternoon at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. That’s before the “Arkansas effect” took over. Moody’s Davion Dozier outjumped a pair of Mississippi defenders for the go-ahead touchdown with 2:35...
Where are the Alabama, Mississippi All-Stars heading to college?
The 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic is set for noon today at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game features three Alabama commits, three Auburn commits and a host of other future SEC players. Here is a look at today’s roster and where players are currently committed to play college...
Rewinding Saturday’s 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic
The stars are out for today’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic in Mobile. Multiple SEC commits line both rosters. Alabama has won the last two games in the series, including a 20-0 victory in Hattiesburg, Miss., a year ago. Alabama All-Stars include Clemson commits Peter Woods and Christopher Vizzina, Alabama commits...
La’Damian Webb ‘feels great’ about decision to return in 2023 as South Alabama begins bowl practice
South Alabama running back La’Damian Webb was at practice with his teammates on Saturday morning, less than a week after announcing he will return for a second season with the Jaguars in 2023. Webb has rushed for 1,014 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, despite missing one game and...
Norman Joseph out as McGill-Toolen’s head football coach after 2 seasons
For the second time in three years, McGill-Toolen is looking for a new head football coach. The school announced Friday morning that Norman Joseph had stepped down from the position, though Joseph said it was not his decision. “I was told yesterday,” he said. “I wasn’t given a reason.”...
Mobile honors retiring Senator Richard Shelby with bust, scholarships and ‘Shelby Point’
Retiring U.S. Senator might have his name on buildings throughout Alabama, but his only recollection of having his bust made comes from many years ago at his home in Tuscaloosa. “My sons might’ve drawn pictures of me with mud or something,” Shelby, 88, recalled Friday outside the Arthur R. Outlaw...
Mobile International Airport, ahead of groundbreaking, 31% more expensive than original estimates
A new international airport that will be under construction after Friday is 31% more expensive than original estimates, according to information from the Mobile Airport Authority. Projections for the five-gate Mobile International Airport at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley are at $330 million, up from $252 million previously. Chris Curry,...
Date set for Gulf Shores impact fee lawsuit; plaintiffs added ahead of class certification
A lawsuit over impact fees in Gulf Shores, one of the fastest-growing cities in Alabama, took another step forward Tuesday. Earlier this year, Debra Wymer, a resident of the area, filed a lawsuit against the City of Gulf Shores, arguing that the impact fees it levies against developers were both improperly calculated and not being used for what they were intended -- infrastructure improvements related to the development.
Alabama man drives into dealership, damages 12 vehicles: Pensacola Police
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Bon Secour, Ala. man is behind bars after hitting several vehicles at Centennial Imports in Pensacola, a dealership that sells Volvos and Mercedes-Benz, according to Pensacola police officers. This happened Monday. William Paul Taylor, 34, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, driving […]
Police investigating body found in water near USS Alabama as a homicide
Mobile police are asking for the public’s help in an investigation following a grisly discovery Sunday of a dead man in the water near the USS Alabama Battleship. Police say that around 4:14 p.m. on December they responded to the 2000 block of Battleship Parkway concerning a report of a possible deceased man in the water. Upon arrival, police found an unidentified man in the water along Battleship Parkway across the street from the USS Alabama.
Mobile man arrested in connection with shooting of father
A Mobile man has been arrested after police say he shot his father during an argument. WKRG reported Saturday that the incident happened in the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive. After receiving a report of a shooting, officers arrived to find an argument that had turned physical, with one...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers
McDonald's is spreading some cheer with daily app deals this holiday season, including $0.50 double cheeseburgers today, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9.
City, State officials break ground on downtown Mobile airport
Mobile’s new downtown airport terminal is officially off the ground. On Friday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and a host of other officials broke ground on the new airport terminal. Set to open in 2025, the five-gate terminal at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley will become the new center for commercial travel in Mobile, while non-commercial flights will move to the Mobile Regional Airport in West Mobile.
Historic building sells in Midtown Mobile
A local developer paid $1.17 million for 36 acres on Hadley Road in Foley, according to Jeff Barnes and Steadman Bethea of Stirling, who handled the transaction. The land has been approved for a residential subdivision. A local investor paid $1 million for the Lewis Communications building at 1668 Government...
Citronelle police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect at original scene of crime
Citronelle police arrested a 29-year-old man Thursday and booked him on a charge of attempted murder following a day-long manhunt that ended at the same house where the original crime occurred. Russell Robinson was arrested at the same Gay Lane residence where he is alleged to have shot a man...
