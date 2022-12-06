ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theodore, AL

All-Star Notebook: Several stars on both teams headed north for college

Selma High’s DaKaari Nelson is ready to make history. It’s not every day (or ever, for that matter) that a player from Alabama signs with Penn State. Nelson plans to do just that later this month after playing a solid game in Alabama’s 14-10 win in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic at Hancock Whitney Field on the campus of the University of South Alabama.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Where are the Alabama, Mississippi All-Stars heading to college?

The 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic is set for noon today at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game features three Alabama commits, three Auburn commits and a host of other future SEC players. Here is a look at today’s roster and where players are currently committed to play college...
MOBILE, AL
Date set for Gulf Shores impact fee lawsuit; plaintiffs added ahead of class certification

A lawsuit over impact fees in Gulf Shores, one of the fastest-growing cities in Alabama, took another step forward Tuesday. Earlier this year, Debra Wymer, a resident of the area, filed a lawsuit against the City of Gulf Shores, arguing that the impact fees it levies against developers were both improperly calculated and not being used for what they were intended -- infrastructure improvements related to the development.
GULF SHORES, AL
Police investigating body found in water near USS Alabama as a homicide

Mobile police are asking for the public’s help in an investigation following a grisly discovery Sunday of a dead man in the water near the USS Alabama Battleship. Police say that around 4:14 p.m. on December they responded to the 2000 block of Battleship Parkway concerning a report of a possible deceased man in the water. Upon arrival, police found an unidentified man in the water along Battleship Parkway across the street from the USS Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
Mobile man arrested in connection with shooting of father

A Mobile man has been arrested after police say he shot his father during an argument. WKRG reported Saturday that the incident happened in the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive. After receiving a report of a shooting, officers arrived to find an argument that had turned physical, with one...
MOBILE, AL
City, State officials break ground on downtown Mobile airport

Mobile’s new downtown airport terminal is officially off the ground. On Friday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and a host of other officials broke ground on the new airport terminal. Set to open in 2025, the five-gate terminal at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley will become the new center for commercial travel in Mobile, while non-commercial flights will move to the Mobile Regional Airport in West Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
Historic building sells in Midtown Mobile

A local developer paid $1.17 million for 36 acres on Hadley Road in Foley, according to Jeff Barnes and Steadman Bethea of Stirling, who handled the transaction. The land has been approved for a residential subdivision. A local investor paid $1 million for the Lewis Communications building at 1668 Government...
MOBILE, AL
