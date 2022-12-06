ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

All-Star Notebook: Several stars on both teams headed north for college

Selma High’s DaKaari Nelson is ready to make history. It’s not every day (or ever, for that matter) that a player from Alabama signs with Penn State. Nelson plans to do just that later this month after playing a solid game in Alabama’s 14-10 win in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic at Hancock Whitney Field on the campus of the University of South Alabama.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
AL.com

Alabama-Mississippi MVP Peter Woods a ‘beast’

Former Ole Miss and Duke head coach David Cutcliffe sat in the stands watching his son Chris (the coach at Oxford High) lead the Mississippi team in Saturday’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. His first response when asked about the players on the field at Hancock Whitney Stadium was to single...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Crimson Tide fingerprints all over the 2022 AL-MS All-Star Classic

There were some different shades of red at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. From the second deck of seats that encircled Hancock Whitney Stadium, to the Alabama team jerseys, to the few Mobile-area football fans that needed a Saturday football fix and wandered into the annual matchup. If you looked close...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Scarbinsky: At Alabama, Nate Oats is now a challenge for Nick Saban

This is an opinion column. If this keeps up, Nate Oats is going to make history. He’s going to be the first Alabama basketball coach to beat Nick Saban. It could happen as early as Monday if the AP basketball poll voters are paying attention. Oats’ team, after earning its second victory of the young season against a No. 1 opponent, this time with a strong road comeback at Houston, could be and probably should be ranked higher than Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: Can Birmingham become an entrepreneurial city?

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is John R. Whitman. I’m an entrepreneur and a business academic from the northeast who happily married into Birmingham. Prior to Birmingham, I spent four years helping to build an entrepreneurial...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

US Marshals capture Tuscaloosa murder suspect in Bibb County

An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting Tuesday of a 22-year-old man in Tuscaloosa. The Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s office announced late Friday the U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway, 29, of Tuscaloosa on a murder warrant. Hardaway was taken into custody without incident in Bibb County, the sheriff’s office said, and transported back to Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Deborah Oberkor made history at the University of Alabama, aims to bring representation to sororities

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Possible threat investigated at Vestavia Hills High School

A statement by one student to another led to Vestavia Hills High School securing its perimeters Thursday morning, but police said no weapons were found despite rumors to the contrary on social media. School officials did not label this morning’s actions as a lockdown but instead called it a secure...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
AL.com

Who are Jefferson County’s highest paid employees?

Annual salaries in Jefferson County range from $132,000 to more than $323,000, according to a list obtained by the Birmingham Times. Department heads and managers make up the top-paid employees, which also includes information technology workers, civil and traffic engineers. Full Name Title Annual Salary. Lawson, T A County Atty...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Suspect jailed on murder charges after man killed at west Alabama grocery store, authorities say

State authorities launched a homicide investigation Friday that led to the arrest of a suspect accused of killing a man at a west Alabama grocery store. Bryon Ellis, 42, of Clinton, is being held in the Greene County Jail on first-degree murder charges in the death of 27-year-old Gerrick Jermaine Adams, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Friday following a probe by special agents with ALEA’s state Bureau of Investigation.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Who are the 50 highest paid employees with the City of Birmingham?

This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually. Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
208K+
Followers
64K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy