A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
All-Star Notebook: Several stars on both teams headed north for college
Selma High’s DaKaari Nelson is ready to make history. It’s not every day (or ever, for that matter) that a player from Alabama signs with Penn State. Nelson plans to do just that later this month after playing a solid game in Alabama’s 14-10 win in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic at Hancock Whitney Field on the campus of the University of South Alabama.
Alabama-Mississippi MVP Peter Woods a ‘beast’
Former Ole Miss and Duke head coach David Cutcliffe sat in the stands watching his son Chris (the coach at Oxford High) lead the Mississippi team in Saturday’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. His first response when asked about the players on the field at Hancock Whitney Stadium was to single...
Crimson Tide fingerprints all over the 2022 AL-MS All-Star Classic
There were some different shades of red at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. From the second deck of seats that encircled Hancock Whitney Stadium, to the Alabama team jerseys, to the few Mobile-area football fans that needed a Saturday football fix and wandered into the annual matchup. If you looked close...
Scarbinsky: At Alabama, Nate Oats is now a challenge for Nick Saban
This is an opinion column. If this keeps up, Nate Oats is going to make history. He’s going to be the first Alabama basketball coach to beat Nick Saban. It could happen as early as Monday if the AP basketball poll voters are paying attention. Oats’ team, after earning its second victory of the young season against a No. 1 opponent, this time with a strong road comeback at Houston, could be and probably should be ranked higher than Saban’s team.
Davion Dozier, TJ Metcalf help Alabama rally in 4th to top Mississippi
The Alabama All-Stars managed just 80 yards of offense through three quarters and trailed Mississippi 10-0 on Saturday afternoon at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. That’s before the “Arkansas effect” took over. Moody’s Davion Dozier outjumped a pair of Mississippi defenders for the go-ahead touchdown with 2:35...
‘We’re not’: UAB basketball unable to hold off late push in road loss to West Virginia
The UAB basketball team is as talented as it’s ever been but has yet to mold into a consistent force of nature with the ability to overcome any road adversity thrown its way. The Blazers rallied in the second half to take a short-lived lead but could not stave...
Rewinding Saturday’s 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic
The stars are out for today’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic in Mobile. Multiple SEC commits line both rosters. Alabama has won the last two games in the series, including a 20-0 victory in Hattiesburg, Miss., a year ago. Alabama All-Stars include Clemson commits Peter Woods and Christopher Vizzina, Alabama commits...
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
Funeral home ‘mutilated and unlawfully disposed’ of ex-Saint Glenn Foster Jr.’s body after Alabama police custody death, lawsuit alleges
A New Orleans funeral home mutilated and unlawfully disposed of former New Orleans Saint player Glenn Foster Jr.’s remains after his death one year ago while in police custody in Alabama, according to a newly filed lawsuit. Foster, 31, was taken into police custody Dec. 4 after a speeding...
Comeback Town: Can Birmingham become an entrepreneurial city?
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is John R. Whitman. I’m an entrepreneur and a business academic from the northeast who happily married into Birmingham. Prior to Birmingham, I spent four years helping to build an entrepreneurial...
US Marshals capture Tuscaloosa murder suspect in Bibb County
An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting Tuesday of a 22-year-old man in Tuscaloosa. The Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s office announced late Friday the U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested Jeremy Delvonte Hardaway, 29, of Tuscaloosa on a murder warrant. Hardaway was taken into custody without incident in Bibb County, the sheriff’s office said, and transported back to Tuscaloosa.
Deborah Oberkor made history at the University of Alabama, aims to bring representation to sororities
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Roy Wood Jr. tells Trevor Noah to ‘fess up’ about his Birmingham scamming days
It’s been a good seven-year run for Trevor Noah as the host of “The Daily Show,” which is why Roy Wood Jr. figured it was time for him to be honest about who he really is. That was, at least, the premise of the Birmingham comic’s question...
24-year-old convicted in 2019 shooting death of Birmingham father of 7
A 24-year-old man was convicted Friday in the 2019 shooting death of a Birmingham father. A Jefferson County jury on Friday found Jhakiren Grier guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter in the slaying of 36-year-old Gewayne Gilbert. Grier was initially charged with murder. The shooting happened May 31,...
Possible threat investigated at Vestavia Hills High School
A statement by one student to another led to Vestavia Hills High School securing its perimeters Thursday morning, but police said no weapons were found despite rumors to the contrary on social media. School officials did not label this morning’s actions as a lockdown but instead called it a secure...
Woman critically wounded in south Jefferson County shooting; boyfriend jailed
An early-morning shooting in southern Jefferson County left a woman critically injured. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 12:30 a.m. Friday to the 300 block of Cahaba Forest Cove, said Deputy Chief David Agee. Once on the scene, they found a 32-year-old woman wounded. She was taken to...
Who are Jefferson County’s highest paid employees?
Annual salaries in Jefferson County range from $132,000 to more than $323,000, according to a list obtained by the Birmingham Times. Department heads and managers make up the top-paid employees, which also includes information technology workers, civil and traffic engineers. Full Name Title Annual Salary. Lawson, T A County Atty...
Suspect jailed on murder charges after man killed at west Alabama grocery store, authorities say
State authorities launched a homicide investigation Friday that led to the arrest of a suspect accused of killing a man at a west Alabama grocery store. Bryon Ellis, 42, of Clinton, is being held in the Greene County Jail on first-degree murder charges in the death of 27-year-old Gerrick Jermaine Adams, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Friday following a probe by special agents with ALEA’s state Bureau of Investigation.
Who are the 50 highest paid employees with the City of Birmingham?
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually. Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list.
Fiery Birmingham exhibition driving crash leaves 9 critically injured, including bystanders
At least nine people were critically injured in Birmingham Friday night after reported exhibition driving ended with a crash that struck multiple bystanders. The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club Road. Witnesses said a Dodge Charger and Nissan 370z were doing donuts when...
