Florida State

The Hollywood Reporter

Rebel Wilson’s First Dramatic Role Delivered First Kiss With a Woman Months Before Coming Out

So much of Rebel Wilson’s life is brand new. The comedy superstar has ventured into new territory by toplining her first dramatic feature, The Almond and the Seahorse, opposite Charlotte Gainsbourg, Trine Dyrholm and Celyn Jones, the latter of whom co-wrote the script (with Kaite O’Reilly) and co-directed the film (with Tom Stern). Based on O’Reilly’s play of the same name, it casts Wilson as an archaeologist navigating life with her husband (Jones) as he recovers from a traumatic brain injury. She finds comfort and more in a surprise relationship with a woman (Gainsbourg) who is dealing with same challenges with...
Boston

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 finale: Staff and reader predictions

"I bet a medium Dunkin' coffee that Bert falls on the pavement again after chasing a beautiful woman who is inappropriately younger than him." Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the first six episodes of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2. In its second season, HBO’s surprise hit...
InsideHook

Steve Martin and Martin Short Joined “SNL” For Some Holiday Humor

This week’s Saturday Night Live was jointly hosted by two men who have each hosted the show multiple times over the course of its history: Steve Martin and Martin Short. Though, as Martin pointed out during their opening monologue(s), Martin’s had that honor quite a bit more than Short.

