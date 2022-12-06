Kirstie Alley Remembered By 'Look Who's Talking' Co-Star John Travolta

Photo: Getty Images

Over 30 years ago, John Travolta and Kirstie Alley starred in the 1989 film Look Who's Talking . Now, the actor who played James Ubriacco is remembering his counterpart (and future wife) Mollie. Alley died Monday (December 5) after a battle with a "recently discovered" cancer, her family announced.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again," Travolta wrote on Instagram alongside two stunning photos of Alley.

Alley and Travolta made millions laugh with the Look Who's Talking trilogy, which centers on the life of pregnant accountant Molly Ubriacco, who meets taxi driver James. The two wind up developing a friendship and then a romantic relationship with — and then two more movies.

Alley's children, William "True" Parker and Lillie Price Stevenson announced the death of their mother on Monday with a statement on social media. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," Alley's family wrote.

The statement continued, "Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did." They also asked for love, prayers and privacy at this time.

Earlier this year, Travolta also mourned the loss of his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John , who died in August at 73 years old. He wrote, "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"