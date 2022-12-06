Read full article on original website
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices rise as gains in U.S. equities help cryptocurrencies bounce back
Bitcoin rose back above the US$17,000 mark in Friday morning trading in Asia, helped by gains in U.S. equities overnight. Ether rose the most among the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. All on the top 10 list rose. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 2.29% to US$17,232 in the 24...
Crypto Mining Woes
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – December 9, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. It’s been a difficult year for the crypto market, but the mining industry in particular has taken a massive hit. The bitcoin network hash-rate has risen despite the slump in bitcoin prices, while energy prices are soaring worldwide.
Markets: Bitcoin rises, Ether is biggest gainer in top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ether gained in Asian trading on Friday afternoon, with Ether leading the rally across all the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies after it shared a tentative deadline for technology upgrades in 2023. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 2.27% to US$17,211 in the 24 hours to 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong,...
U.S. considering bill to require crypto miners to report carbon emissions
U.S. cryptocurrency miners would be required to report greenhouse gas emissions under a new bill submitted to the Senate, reflecting criticism among some lawmakers that the large amount of electricity used to verify transactions on proof-of-work blockchains such as Bitcoin is adding to use of fossil fuels blamed for global warming.
