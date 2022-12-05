Read full article on original website
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
Here's Why Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) Is a Great 'Buy the Bottom' Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) lately. While the stock has lost 5.4% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWO) where we have detected an approximate $177.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 42,100,000 to 42,900,000). Among the largest underlying components of IWO, in trading today Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) is down about 0.7%, Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP) is off about 0.7%, and Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) is relatively unchanged. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IWO Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IWO, versus its 200 day moving average:
The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $263.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 228,820,000 to 232,270,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) is down about 0.6%, Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is trading flat, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) is lower by about 0.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
American Tower (AMT) Rewards Investors With 6.1% Dividend Hike
American Tower Corporation AMT rewarded its investors with a 6.1% sequential hike in the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock, increasing it to $1.56 per share from the $1.47 paid out earlier. The raised dividend is scheduled to be paid out on Feb 2 to shareholders of record as of Dec 28, 2022.
Stock Market News for Dec 9, 2022
Wall Street closed higher on Thursday, its first winning day of the week. Investor mood improved on jobless claims coming in higher, on expected lines, thereby acting as an indicator for the Fed to infer that its policies were showing results. All three major indexes ended in the green. How...
BBSI vs. PAYX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Outsourcing sector might want to consider either Barrett Business Services (BBSI) or Paychex (PAYX). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to...
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Here's a revealing data point: older Americans are scared more of outliving wealth than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Workday, Inc. (WDAY) is a Trending Stock
Workday (WDAY) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this maker of human resources software have returned +10.6% over the past month versus...
Investors Heavily Search UiPath, Inc. (PATH): Here is What You Need to Know
UiPath (PATH) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this enterprise automation software developer have returned +10.4% over the past month versus the...
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
The market expects Darden Restaurants (DRI) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 9th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:. Dime Community Bancshares DCOM: This state-chartered community commercial bank that provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: AJG
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Arthur J. Gallagher is now the #163 analyst pick, moving up by 37 spots. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker,...
Is Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Phillips 66 (PSX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Dominion Energy Inc Shares Close in on 52-Week Low - Market Mover
Dominion Energy Inc (D) shares closed today at 1.2% above its 52 week low of $57.32, giving the company a market cap of $48B. The stock is currently down 23.2% year-to-date, down 18.8% over the past 12 months, and down 15.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%.
Here's Why Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Triton International Named Top 25 Dividend Stock With 4.24% Yield (TRTN)
Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) has been named as a Top 25 dividend stock, according the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among the coverage universe, TRTN shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent TRTN share price of $66.05 represents a price-to-book ratio of 1.5 and an annual dividend yield of 4.24% — by comparison, the average company in Dividend Channel's coverage universe yields 4.2% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.5. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Triton International Ltd, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
Why Is Jazz (JAZZ) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). Shares have added about 0.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Jazz due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%
NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), which makes up 2.46% of the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $25,277,351 worth of NCR, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NCR:
