What’s happening in Ocean City – Admission Buttons on Sale for First Night & Theatre Company Youth Perform ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’

This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free VerseBrooklyn MuseCape May, NJ
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
New Mr. Softee Ice Cream Store Opening in Cape May Court House, NJ
You never know where you'll find inspiration. Brian McDowell is a classic entrepreneur. He's an idea man, and he never knows when the next big thing will hit him. Brian was watching the movie, "The Founder,", starring Michael Keaton. It's the 2016 biopic that follows the life of Ray Kroc. Kroc is seen as the visionary, who helped expand Mcdonald's to the behemoth company it is today.
shorelocalnews.com
Police Activities League of Egg Harbor Township & Atlantic County (PAL) 12th Annual Holiday with Heroes, Shop with a Hero
(December 8, 2022) Egg Harbor Township – On December 3, 2022, agencies representing heroes from 23 Atlantic and Ocean County law enforcement agencies, members of the US Air Force 177th Fighter Wing and members from the Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township Fire Departments shopped with 104 kids from throughout South Jersey in the 12th Annual Holiday with Hero’s, Shop with a Hero event organized by PAL. The HEROS arrived at 8 a.m. ready to spread some Christmas cheer. This year’s event, as always, kicked off at the Police Activities League of Egg Harbor Township & Atlantic County Buddy’s Discovery Center located at 2542 Ridge Avenue in Eg g Harbor Township.
This Record-Breaking $25M Burlington County Mansion Should Be in “Succession”
If you're into gawking at absolutely palatial houses for sale in New Jersey, strap in for this one! This mansion tucked away in Burlington County is on the market for a record-breaking amount!. This is 2801 Riverton Road, Cinnaminson NJ 08077. It was just featured in the real estate section...
Tanger Outlets Atlantic City to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt
Tanger Outlets Atlantic City is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Atlantic City The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
PhillyBite
The Best Restaurants in Vineland, NJ
- Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or a meal that you can enjoy with friends, there are several restaurants in Vineland, NJ, that you'll be happy to visit. There are so many restaurants to choose from you'll be hard-pressed to decide where to eat. Olympia Restaurant.
Atlantic City Residents Fix A Large Pothole: Look At Their Solution
Last week we wrote an article about the horrific condition of the roads in Atlantic City, fairly comparing them to the surface of the moon. If you missed our coverage, here’s a link to catch-up now. The dereliction of public service duty by the Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small...
Voice of America
Unusual Atlantic City Museum to Close
A popular place of interest for tourists in the U.S. state of New Jersey will be changing soon. The change involves the closing of the famous Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Museum in Atlantic City. Museum officials said recently that it will close on December 31 after more than...
Upscale Steak and Seafood Brand, Eddie V’s, Joins Cherry Hills Mall Next Spring
This will be the company’s second outpost in New Jersey, while the nearest is in Pennsylvania’s King of Prussia.
phillygrub.blog
Mike’s BBQ Hosting Resurgent Whiskey for Sampling Event
Mike’s BBQ in South Philly and Elverson, PA’s Resurgent Whiskey are partnering on a collaborative event featuring BBQ and whiskey this Saturday, December 10th from noon to 3 p.m. at Mike’s BBQ, located at 1703 S. 11th Street in Philadelphia. In what will be the first time...
shorelocalnews.com
Cardinal Restaurant to replace Bourre in Atlantic City
“I love cooking,” states Chef Michael Brennan, “but I want to provide a hospitality experience. I want people to walk into our restaurant and understand what we are doing here, then leave and feel like they’re part of our family.”. The restaurant Chef Brennan speaks about is...
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
shorelocalnews.com
Love, Light, Latkes Hanukkah celebration at Beth Israel
The community is invited to Love, Light, Latkes, a Hanukkah celebration for all ages at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, NJ, at Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. The celebration will feature a specialty cocktail bar, mac ‘n cheese bar, latke bar, Sufganiyot “donut” bar, and hot cocoa bar. There will be Hanukkah gingerbread house decorating, Hanukkah slime, a magic show, and games. Ugly Hanukkah sweaters are encouraged.
jerseydigs.com
Plan Approved to Revitalize Atlantic City’s Fox Manor Hotel
An Atlantic City century-old lodging facility that had fallen on hard times before shutting down could undergo a significant rebirth, as a boarded-up Pacific Avenue property is slated to transform and expand. During their meeting last month, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) signed off on a scheme to rejuvenate...
Motley Crüe and Def Leppard to rock New Jersey
Before heading out on an ambitious world tour, classic rock icons Motley Crüe and Def Leppard will be playing a couple of dates in New Jersey at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City. The shows will be Feb. 10 & 11. Hard Rock Atlantic City strives to consistently bring...
30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore in Atlantic County
UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Atlantic County, was called to an unusual find Saturday morning. A 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere Beach.The whale is still lying on the beach and is expected to be removed by the town. New Jersey wildlife workers were dealing with a similar situation back in July. A humpback whale washed up under a dock in the area of Grassy Sound Marina just off the coast in North Wildwood. And two years ago, in December 2020, a town in Ocean County had to bury a frozen dead whale as its removal would have been nearly impossible.
Missing Atlantic City teen has been found
An Atlantic City teen who went missing on his way to school in Mays Landing has been found. Nadine Lee said her 17-year-old son, Te’Jean Florestal, was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. He left their home at Ontario and Indiana avenues to head to school in Mays...
Huge Deal – Spirit offers $55 fare to Florida from ACY
Spirit Airlines is celebrating it's new route from Atlantic City to Palm beach, FL, with $50 fares. Service from ACY to PBI launches next Thursday, December 15. "We have a long, 20-year history serving Atlantic City and can't wait to give our ACY guests More Go to warm, leisure destinations like Palm Beach,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines in a statement to New Jersey 101.5.
This $7.5 Million Egg Harbor Twp, NJ Home Resembles a Palace
If you have about $7.5 Million burning a hole in your pocket, we may have found a way for you to spend it!. It's an exquisite, one-of-a-kind home in the Seaview Harbor area of Egg Harbor Township. Back in April, this home was a whole million dollars more, so you could look at it like it's on sale.
Mystery solved – What caused the ground to shake in NJ on Monday
The mystery of what caused the ground to shake in South Jersey on Monday has been solved. Military aircraft were flying about three miles off the Atlantic Coast, and the U.S. Navy is confirming some of those aircraft were traveling at super-sonic speeds. Sonic booms can be created when an...
Another Cannabis Dispensary in South Jersey Announces Grand Opening Date!
If you're looking for more cannabis options in South Jersey, you won't have to wait too much longer. A license for Indigo Dispensary, a rising, New Jersey-based cannabis retailer, has just been approved to operate a cannabis dispensary in Brooklawn (302 Crescent Boulevard)! They announced their grand opening for early 2023, according to South Jersey Observer. They made the announcement on the Facebook page, as you can see down below:
