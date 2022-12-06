Read full article on original website
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S historyCristoval VictorialEarle, AR
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Annual 'Tree of Faith, Hope and Love' giveaway held at Hospitality Hub
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Spreading a little holiday cheer was the focus of an event put on by Baptist and Christ Community Health Services on Friday. Their annual "Tree of Faith, Hope and Love" event provided lunch to the homeless as well as backpacks filled with gifts and other items to keep recipients warm during the winder.
Man critically injured after Hickory Hill hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car Thursday evening in Hickory Hill, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened in the 3600 block of Hickory Hill Road. The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
'A path forward for those displaced families' | Mayor Lee Harris shares more on MSCS' new high school in ‘3G’ transfer deal to Germantown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County plans to give Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) $72 million to build a new high school in the Cordova area. This settles negotiations between MSCS, the county, and the city of Germantown. But a lot of parents worry the plan is short on details.
'A seat at the table' | Harlem Fashion Row holds meet-and-greet with students, designers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local fashion agency that aims to create a bridge between brands and designers specifically of color has been celebrating 15 years of operation. The Harlem Fashion Row partnered with Nike on Friday to meet with students at the Grizzlies Preparatory Charter School. Fashion designers answered questions from the students, who created designs for their classrooms.
Dealing with potholes? Send in the location to get them fixed
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Lately, rain in Memphis has impacted how deep potholes can seem to be from the driver’s seat, but residents can help fix this issue. Whether a pothole is on a particular street or the highway determines to what organization it should be reported. The City of Memphis Public Works fills many potholes within the city limits, but all state roads along with highways are filled by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Multiple pedestrian deaths prompt update on Memphis streetlights
In July, the city expected construction to begin in Fall 2022. Now, partnerships with third-party company Ameresco, Inc. are said to begin on Jan. 27, 2023.
Millington schools hope to wipe away illness with latest big donation
Frontline Impact Project donated 135,000 disinfecting wipes to the district. Two trucks dropped off the wipes Friday morning.
1 dead, 2 critically injured after domestic violence shooting in Olive Branch, suspect on the run
The incident is believed to be domestic, Olive Branch Police said. A warrant has been issued for Timothy Malik Newsom.
Opinion | It's a good thing MLGW voted to reject TVA's 20-year deal | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The last big move by the former head of Memphis Light Gas and Water has ended in a thud and we all should be thrilled. The utility’s board Wednesday unanimously rejected a recommendation for a 20-year rolling agreement to continue getting electricity from the Tennessee Valley Authority. Instead, MLGW will continue its current agreement with TVA with no changes and no further back and forth haggling.
Ex-athletes, coaches see TSSAA NIL payments as opportunity for students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, TSSAA announced its decision to allow student-athletes to receive name image and likeness payments. It's a move that has shocked some in the athletic community and some say will change the game. High school athletes under TSSAA will join college athletes in the ability to...
Special Advisor to Head Coach Larry Brown officially steps down from Tigers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The only head coach to win both an NCAA national championship and an NBA championship in his career has stepped down from his position with the Memphis Tiger men’s basketball program. Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown has reportedly faced health concerns. These concerns, "while...
