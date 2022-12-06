ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Annual 'Tree of Faith, Hope and Love' giveaway held at Hospitality Hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Spreading a little holiday cheer was the focus of an event put on by Baptist and Christ Community Health Services on Friday. Their annual "Tree of Faith, Hope and Love" event provided lunch to the homeless as well as backpacks filled with gifts and other items to keep recipients warm during the winder.
Man critically injured after Hickory Hill hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car Thursday evening in Hickory Hill, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened in the 3600 block of Hickory Hill Road. The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
'A seat at the table' | Harlem Fashion Row holds meet-and-greet with students, designers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local fashion agency that aims to create a bridge between brands and designers specifically of color has been celebrating 15 years of operation. The Harlem Fashion Row partnered with Nike on Friday to meet with students at the Grizzlies Preparatory Charter School. Fashion designers answered questions from the students, who created designs for their classrooms.
Dealing with potholes? Send in the location to get them fixed

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Lately, rain in Memphis has impacted how deep potholes can seem to be from the driver’s seat, but residents can help fix this issue. Whether a pothole is on a particular street or the highway determines to what organization it should be reported. The City of Memphis Public Works fills many potholes within the city limits, but all state roads along with highways are filled by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Opinion | It's a good thing MLGW voted to reject TVA's 20-year deal | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The last big move by the former head of Memphis Light Gas and Water has ended in a thud and we all should be thrilled. The utility’s board Wednesday unanimously rejected a recommendation for a 20-year rolling agreement to continue getting electricity from the Tennessee Valley Authority. Instead, MLGW will continue its current agreement with TVA with no changes and no further back and forth haggling.
Ex-athletes, coaches see TSSAA NIL payments as opportunity for students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, TSSAA announced its decision to allow student-athletes to receive name image and likeness payments. It's a move that has shocked some in the athletic community and some say will change the game. High school athletes under TSSAA will join college athletes in the ability to...
Special Advisor to Head Coach Larry Brown officially steps down from Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The only head coach to win both an NCAA national championship and an NBA championship in his career has stepped down from his position with the Memphis Tiger men’s basketball program. Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown has reportedly faced health concerns. These concerns, "while...
