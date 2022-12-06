Read full article on original website
Turkey Resident’s Interest in Dogecoin Heightens – Report
While it is assumed that users’ interest rates in digital assets should reduce owing to the current market condition, the craze for cryptocurrencies in several jurisdictions has increased. Per a report published by self-acclaimed authoritative crypto education platform CryptoManiaks, the Netherlands and Turkey are top on this list, with...
CEO of ICE Considers Majority of Crypto as Security
According to Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) CEO Jeffrey Sprecher, most cryptocurrencies should be regulated like securities. Reuters reported that Sprecher thinks the decline of FTX proves that cryptocurrencies are securities like stocks, bonds, shares, and ETFs. The ICE executive stated that this could result in more transparency. He said: “What...
FalconX Says Finances Still Solid Despite Exposure to Bankrupt FTX
FalconX, a crypto brokerage, and digital assets trading firm has disclosed its assets to its investors and stakeholders. The brokerage firm stated via a news update that its finances are still strong while admitting that the current dwindling crypto market and the fallout of bankrupt FTX have created uncertainty in the blockchain industry which has invariably created panic among investors and stakeholders.
Incoming CEO of Kraken Slams FTX Founder In An Interview
Future Kraken CEO Dave Ripley claims to have evidence that the cryptocurrency exchange FTX defrauded its customers. Ripley called SBF, the former CEO of the defunct FTX platform, a “fraudster” in a recent interview with Bloomberg. He also thinks it would take time for the regulator and the government to determine the reasons for the calamity and take proper actions.
Bitcoin Reserves Of Binance Are 101% Backed: Auditor Mazars
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, confirmed that every Bitcoin that is in circulation on the platform has now been accounted for. Due to the audit, every user of the exchange can verify the security of their Bitcoin balance by examining public blockchain information. On November 22nd, Binance’s...
Coinbase Performs Fee-Free Swap of USDT to USDC
Coinbase, an American cryptocurrency exchange, and publicly traded company now allow its users to convert their Tether (USDT) to USDC stablecoins with no fee attached. Specifically, Coinbase users can now perform fee-free swaps of their Tether (USDT) to USD Coin (USDC) which the company co-founded. Consequently, this has led to a verbal battle between Tether and many media outlets.
Parliament of Kazakhstan To Implement Bitcoin Mining Legislation
Kazakhstan is moving forward with new legislation to control cryptocurrency miners in the country. The federal parliament of Kazakhstan, known as the Majalis, has passed the “On the Digital Assets of the Republic of Kazakhstan” law through its second reading and given it its approval. The law will...
Bybit Will Now Require Individual KYC For All NFT Purchases
Beginning on December 15, the cryptocurrency exchange Bybit will implement new Know-Your-Customer (KYC) verification requirements for all of its products. According to a recent post in the help center of the exchange, the use of Bybit’s one-click buys, deposits of fiat currency, and peer-to-peer trading will require individual KYC. This KYC procedure will require the user’s passport, identity card, residence permit, and driver’s license.
Bitcoin price analysis for 9 December 2022
Bitcoin price analysis for 9 December 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that the pressure between buyers and sellers tries to balance based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
Fintech Giant Paypal Expands Crypto Services Into Luxembourg
Financial payment giant, Paypal has announced the expansion of its crypto service into Luxembourg, one of the world’s leading financial centers as it plans entry into the European market. According to a press release by Paypal, the services will be launched in the coming days. Also, Paypal is working...
Amber Group Closes Operations in U.S. and Europe
Amber Group, one of the world’s leading digital asset management firm said it is ceasing operations from its division in the United States and Europe as the firm makes efforts to thrive in the current crypto bear market. According to a news report from the Block, Amber’s top executives...
Picus Capital Launch Web3.0 and Crypto Investment Arm
German venture capital firm Picus Capital has opened a new line of business targeted at Web3.0 and crypto investments. This new investment unit dubbed Picus.xyz will be targeted towards early-stage financing like pressed to Series A startups. For all of these entities, Picus.xyz will provide equity investments and tokens. This will keep the investment arm in line with Picus core practises.
Amber Group Owes Crypto Lender Vauld’s CEO $130M
Amber Group, a downtrodden crypto trading company, owes approximately $130 million to Vauld’s CEO Darshan Bathija. Vauld’s statement from July says it has a $130 million net loan receivable from “Counterparty 1,” which is Amber, a source informed The Block. According to an affidavit obtained by...
Cayman Island Exchange Rtcoin is Unlicensed in Germany: BaFin
Based on an investigation carried out by the German financial watchdog Federal Financial Supervisory Authority better known by its abbreviation BaFin, Rtcoin a Cayman Island-based cryptocurrency exchange is not licensed in the region. Therefore, it has been clearly stated that the exchange has no authority to conduct any banking operations or offer any of its services to German residents.
Nigeria Wants More Usage of Its CBDC Via New Policy
Nigeria’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) was among the initiators to be issued by an African country. The central bank of Nigeria has lately established a new policy that will hopefully encourage more people to use the electronic currency, the e-naira. As a result of the CBN’s latest policy,...
Amber Group Is Operating As Usual, Denies Rumors Of Insolvency
Potentially, the fallout from the FTX catastrophe is still making its way through the financial system. Amber Group, a cryptocurrency trading and asset management organization, has been accused of being close to insolvency, according to Lookonchain, an on-chain expert. Amber boasts on its website that it has over $5B “on...
FTX Founder SBF To Testify Next Week: All You Should Know
Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s former CEO, has indicated he is “willing” to appear before the appropriate US authorities on December 13 to testify. He promised to explain more about what went wrong at his exchange and where he went wrong as a leader. In addition, he will discuss the primary causes of the accident and what he may have done differently to avert it.
Firms to Disclose Their Crypto Exposure to SEC
Companies that have any kind of exposure to crypto assets, including doing business with crypto-related companies, are required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to make such information public. In addition, businesses must detail how client crypto assets were protected and how company closures impacted their operations, as per...
GameStop to Step Back From Crypto Amid Plunging Revenue
American video game retailer GameStop has announced that it is redirecting its focus from crypto-related businesses. The company came to this decision after it recorded a net loss of almost $95 million in Q3. In addition, GameStop laid off most members of its digital asset team. According to a Q3...
