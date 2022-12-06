Read full article on original website
thecoinrise.com
FTX Founder To Binance CEO: “You Won, Stop Lying”
On Friday, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) sparred with one another on Twitter, each defending the legitimacy of their own business dealings behind closed doors. CZ was challenged by Bankman-Fried who asked the former the reason for “lying” about the status of FTX...
FTX Founder Wanted To Strike Deal With Taylor Swift
According to reports, defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX was close to finalizing a $100 million endorsement agreement with Taylor Swift before it went bankrupt. High-profile endorsement partnerships with celebrities and athletes made FTX famous before the company’s demise. It was speculated that the failed deal would have featured a possible...
Incoming CEO of Kraken Slams FTX Founder In An Interview
Future Kraken CEO Dave Ripley claims to have evidence that the cryptocurrency exchange FTX defrauded its customers. Ripley called SBF, the former CEO of the defunct FTX platform, a “fraudster” in a recent interview with Bloomberg. He also thinks it would take time for the regulator and the government to determine the reasons for the calamity and take proper actions.
Amber Group Owes Crypto Lender Vauld’s CEO $130M
Amber Group, a downtrodden crypto trading company, owes approximately $130 million to Vauld’s CEO Darshan Bathija. Vauld’s statement from July says it has a $130 million net loan receivable from “Counterparty 1,” which is Amber, a source informed The Block. According to an affidavit obtained by...
The Block CEO McCaffrey Resigns After Deal With SBF
Michael McCaffrey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of crypto media site The Block has resigned from his position as he failed to disclose information about his connection with Sam Bankman-Fried Alameda Research. Based on a report, it has been discovered that the former CEO of FTX Bankman-Fried took funds from Alameda Research to secretly invest in The Block through McCaffrey.
Coinbase Performs Fee-Free Swap of USDT to USDC
Coinbase, an American cryptocurrency exchange, and publicly traded company now allow its users to convert their Tether (USDT) to USDC stablecoins with no fee attached. Specifically, Coinbase users can now perform fee-free swaps of their Tether (USDT) to USD Coin (USDC) which the company co-founded. Consequently, this has led to a verbal battle between Tether and many media outlets.
Fintech Giant Paypal Expands Crypto Services Into Luxembourg
Financial payment giant, Paypal has announced the expansion of its crypto service into Luxembourg, one of the world’s leading financial centers as it plans entry into the European market. According to a press release by Paypal, the services will be launched in the coming days. Also, Paypal is working...
FTX Founder SBF To Testify Next Week: All You Should Know
Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s former CEO, has indicated he is “willing” to appear before the appropriate US authorities on December 13 to testify. He promised to explain more about what went wrong at his exchange and where he went wrong as a leader. In addition, he will discuss the primary causes of the accident and what he may have done differently to avert it.
Bitcoin price analysis for 9 December 2022
Bitcoin price analysis for 9 December 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that the pressure between buyers and sellers tries to balance based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
Amber Group Closes Operations in U.S. and Europe
Amber Group, one of the world’s leading digital asset management firm said it is ceasing operations from its division in the United States and Europe as the firm makes efforts to thrive in the current crypto bear market. According to a news report from the Block, Amber’s top executives...
Turkey Resident’s Interest in Dogecoin Heightens – Report
While it is assumed that users’ interest rates in digital assets should reduce owing to the current market condition, the craze for cryptocurrencies in several jurisdictions has increased. Per a report published by self-acclaimed authoritative crypto education platform CryptoManiaks, the Netherlands and Turkey are top on this list, with...
Picus Capital Launch Web3.0 and Crypto Investment Arm
German venture capital firm Picus Capital has opened a new line of business targeted at Web3.0 and crypto investments. This new investment unit dubbed Picus.xyz will be targeted towards early-stage financing like pressed to Series A startups. For all of these entities, Picus.xyz will provide equity investments and tokens. This will keep the investment arm in line with Picus core practises.
El Salvador Will Become Rich: Billionaire Tim Draper
VC Tim Draper claims Bitcoin (BTC) will make El Salvador one of the world’s richest countries. The owner of 29,000+ BTC says that El Salvador President Nayib Bukele’s choice to invest in Bitcoin and allow it as a legal currency in the country will pay off in the long run in a recent interview with prominent crypto bull Anthony Pompliano.
Binance Teams Up With Masterclass For Crypto Education
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, partnered with Master Class to provide a course on cryptocurrencies and blockchain on December 8. The class is a joint effort by Binance and Coinbase to establish a better ecosystem and avoid new users from losing money. The 3-hour-and-40-minute master class, “Crypto and...
Forum3 Announced a $10M Seed Round Led by Polygon Ventures
The digital collectibles company Forum3, which recently assisted in the powering of the web3 loyalty program launched by Starbucks, raised ten million dollars in venture capital. The investment round was led by the venture capital firm Decasonic, while further participation was provided by Bloccelerate, Liberty City Ventures, Arca, Polygon Ventures,...
Parliament of Kazakhstan To Implement Bitcoin Mining Legislation
Kazakhstan is moving forward with new legislation to control cryptocurrency miners in the country. The federal parliament of Kazakhstan, known as the Majalis, has passed the “On the Digital Assets of the Republic of Kazakhstan” law through its second reading and given it its approval. The law will...
Amber Group Is Operating As Usual, Denies Rumors Of Insolvency
Potentially, the fallout from the FTX catastrophe is still making its way through the financial system. Amber Group, a cryptocurrency trading and asset management organization, has been accused of being close to insolvency, according to Lookonchain, an on-chain expert. Amber boasts on its website that it has over $5B “on...
Firms to Disclose Their Crypto Exposure to SEC
Companies that have any kind of exposure to crypto assets, including doing business with crypto-related companies, are required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to make such information public. In addition, businesses must detail how client crypto assets were protected and how company closures impacted their operations, as per...
Crypto.com Exchange’s Proof of Reserve Shows 106% of USDT
Owing to a general demand for the verification of assets since the implosion of the FTX Derivative Exchange, Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has released the result of its proof of reserve study to the public. With the help of the result, users can ascertain that their assets are fully backed (1:1). Markedly, the verification was done by leading auditing firm Mazars Group.
Tezos India Has Teamed Up With NFT Platform Revise: Details
To bring Indian developers and producers into the web3 network, Tezos India has teamed with Revise, a non-fungible token (NFT) infrastructure platform based in Connecticut. Tezos India was founded to bring the vast Indian development community onto the Tezos network. As part of its effort in the Asian country, the unit is also going after local entrepreneurs, organizations, and companies.
