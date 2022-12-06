Read full article on original website
Yuma police are looking for the people involved in the car crash shooting
No injuries have been reported from a car crash that happened in Yuma. Police received the call about shots being fired. The incident happened on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at around midnight in the area of 1400 block of South 11th Avenue. Police say that multiple shots were first fired...
Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced
A Yuma man, charged with sexual abuse after a runaway teen was found in his home, received his sentence in court yesterday. The post Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced appeared first on KYMA.
Shots fired from vehicle during chase
The Yuma Police Department responded to a report of shots fired last Saturday night. The post Shots fired from vehicle during chase appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing
EL CENTRO – A 20-year-old El Centro man was arrested by El Centro police in connection to a stabbing in the 1000 block of South Third Street that left another person hospitalized at about 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Francisco Jacob Flores was identified by police as the suspect...
Shots fired over the weekend in Calexico
The Calexico Police Department is looking for two suspects after they received calls of shots being fired over the weekend. The post Shots fired over the weekend in Calexico appeared first on KYMA.
Stabbing incident in El Centro on South 3rd Street
A 23-year-old Hispanic man suffered from stab wounds to his upper torso in El Centro. The post Stabbing incident in El Centro on South 3rd Street appeared first on KYMA.
Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico
Calexico- Calexico police say a murder suspect from Indio was arrested Saturday night around 10 pm in Calexico as he crossed the border. According to authorities, the 19 year old man is accused of shooting and killing another man in Indio. He was booked into Imperial County jail and is waiting extradition to Riverside County jail for court proceedings. The Calexico police The post Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico appeared first on KYMA.
Santa Will Be Cruising The Neighborhoods
(Santa will be taking a tour of El Centro)...It starts December 12 and continues through December 18. Santa will be riding with El Centro Fire on a fire truck each evening starting at 5:30 pm. Santa and His Helpers will be going through various neighborhoods each evening. Sirens will alert residents of Santas arrival in their neighborhood. Take the kids outside when you hear the sirens and let them wave to Santa. The City of El Centro is hosting the tours, and the routes will be within the El Centro City limits. Contact the El Centro Fire Department for more information.
AAA Meeting Cancelled
The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging ( AAA ) will not meet in December. The meeting originally scheduled for December 15, 2022 has been cancelled. The next regular meeting will be held, in-person, on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the Imperial County Department of Social Services on south 4th Street in El Centro.
Compost Pails Available
Compost your kitchen scraps. Residents of El Centro can pick up a free food waste pail that will turn kitchen scraps into compost for your garden. The pails will be available on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the City of El Centro Library on Imperial Avenue. The pails are funded by Cal Recycle.
Cool Weather
Look for temperatures to dip and a chance for rain in the next several days. The National Weather Service (NWS) says that mostly sunny and quiet weather will continue through the weekend. A strong winter storm will track through the Western states Sunday through Tuesday. There will be a chance for precipitation mostly east of the Colorado River Valley. Temperatures will range from the low 60's in the daytime to upper 30's to low 40's overnight. Freezing temperatures are possible in the Blythe area but a freeze is not expected in the El Centro area. Snow is expected for the higher elevations in the San Diego mountains.
Fluctuation In Active COVID Cases
(COVID 19 update)....New numbers were released Thursday morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. The new numbers indicate there are now 707 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is down slightly from the 722 cases reported Tuesday. Health Officials have warned a surge in COVID was likely during the Holidays. It is not mandatory, but it is suggested residents may want to use face coverings indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID, as well as the Flu and RSV. It is also highly recommended residents receive the COVID Boost and the annual flu vaccine. COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County is reporting 27.50 new cases per day per 100,000 population with a positivity rate of 18.3%. Fatalities attributed to the virus remain at 959.
High numbers of winter visitors return to Yuma
It's that time of year when winter visitors make their way to the sunshine capital of the world, Yuma, and contribute tens of millions of dollars to our economy every year. The post High numbers of winter visitors return to Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
IVEDC 16th Annual Dinner
(IVEDC to hold their annual dinner)....It will be held at La Resaca in El Centro. Imeprial Valley Economic develoment Corporation hosts the dinner to say thank you to their partners and investors who share their mission to improve the economy and create jobs in Imperial County. The event includes a reception, dinner, awards and a special program. Contact IVEDC for ticket information. It starts at 5:00 pm, December 15th, in the Loft.
Merry Christmas Dance
(City of Calexico Hosting a dance)...It is a Merry Christmas Dance. It will be held Friday night from 6 pm to 9 pm at the Community Center, 707 Dool Avenue in Calexico. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors 55 and older. If you need more information, contact the Calexico Recreation Department.
