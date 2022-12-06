Read full article on original website
Related
Trump, Biden fortunes shift dramatically post-midterms
It’s a tale of two men vying for the 2024 presidential election. President Biden hasn’t officially announced another White House bid, but his informal reelection rollout is in motion — and things have generally been going his way since the midterms gave Democrats a lift. Biden managed to have the best first-term performance in the…
thecoinrise.com
FTX Founder To Binance CEO: “You Won, Stop Lying”
On Friday, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) sparred with one another on Twitter, each defending the legitimacy of their own business dealings behind closed doors. CZ was challenged by Bankman-Fried who asked the former the reason for “lying” about the status of FTX...
thecoinrise.com
The Block CEO McCaffrey Resigns After Deal With SBF
Michael McCaffrey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of crypto media site The Block has resigned from his position as he failed to disclose information about his connection with Sam Bankman-Fried Alameda Research. Based on a report, it has been discovered that the former CEO of FTX Bankman-Fried took funds from Alameda Research to secretly invest in The Block through McCaffrey.
thecoinrise.com
Amber Group Closes Operations in U.S. and Europe
Amber Group, one of the world’s leading digital asset management firm said it is ceasing operations from its division in the United States and Europe as the firm makes efforts to thrive in the current crypto bear market. According to a news report from the Block, Amber’s top executives...
thecoinrise.com
FTX Founder Wanted To Strike Deal With Taylor Swift
According to reports, defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX was close to finalizing a $100 million endorsement agreement with Taylor Swift before it went bankrupt. High-profile endorsement partnerships with celebrities and athletes made FTX famous before the company’s demise. It was speculated that the failed deal would have featured a possible...
