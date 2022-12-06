ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Anthony DiMoro

Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could Be

Could Fernando Tatis Jr. be heading to the Bronx?Photo by(USA Sports) The New York Yankees completed the biggest free-agent signing of the offseason, and their most important, as they retained MVP slugger Aaron Judge despite serious competition from the San Francisco Giants and a late-push of insane money from the San Diego Padres.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges

After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon

When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Vedrana Kocovic, L.A. Dodgers Jason Heyward’s Wife

Jason Heyward signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Chicago Cubs released him in 2022. Heyward, who has a tattoo of Chi-Town’s skyline, has expressed his affection for the city for reasons not limited to the Cubs. His biggest connection to the Windy City is his other half. Jason Heyward’s wife, Vedrana Kocovic, has become a constant presence at the outfielder’s games and a fashion inspiration online. We reveal more about this MLB WAG in this Vedrana Kocovic wiki.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Carlos Correa pursued by at least 3 teams

The market for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa appears to be heating up, and three teams appear to have the best chance of signing the 28-year-old. The San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are three teams linked most closely to Correa, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman adds that the three teams are “among” those looking at Correa, suggesting that others are at least somewhat interested.
CHICAGO, IL
batterypower.com

Braves News: Hot stove update, seasons in review, and more

The hot stove was rather frigid on Friday as Winter Meetings are behind us and the next notable offseason date comes on January 13, where players who are arbitration-eligible will configure a salary with their clubs. Aside from the signing of Joe Jimenez, the Atlanta Braves had a quiet few days at the Winter Meetings and the club’s biggest question mark still remains at shortstop.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Red Sox prospect Brainer Bonaci walked as many times as he struck out (89) in 2022

The Red Sox did not lose infield prospect Brainer Bonaci in the major-league phase of Wednesday’s Rule 5 Draft. Bonaci, 20, ended the season ranked by Baseball America as the No. 20 prospect in Boston’s farm system. The switch-hitter spent the entirety of the 2022 campaign with Low-A Salem and batted .262/.397/.385 (125 wRC+) with 19 doubles, six triples, six home runs, 50 RBIs, 86 runs scored, 28 stolen bases, 89 walks, and 89 strikeouts over 108 games spanning 494 trips to the plate.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Predicting the Braves 2023 Opening Day Roster after Winter Meetings

While the rest of the NL East has gone wild this offseason, especially the Mets, Alex Anthopoulos has remained calm and unbothered by the noise. He doesn’t seem anxious to match the moves of the teams in the division, and he seems even less interested in even contacting Dansby Swanson. Recent reports suggest the two sides have had next to no communication since the offseason began, which has understandably frustrated Swanson — an Atlanta native who has stated on several different occasions that he wants to say here for his entire career.
ATLANTA, GA

