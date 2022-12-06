Read full article on original website
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could Be
Could Fernando Tatis Jr. be heading to the Bronx?Photo by(USA Sports) The New York Yankees completed the biggest free-agent signing of the offseason, and their most important, as they retained MVP slugger Aaron Judge despite serious competition from the San Francisco Giants and a late-push of insane money from the San Diego Padres.
Dodgers Poll: Fans Welcome a Dansby Swanson Signing
Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson made his first All-Star appearance this season
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Top New York Yankees target reportedly wants massive contract
After retaining Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees are still trying to reel in more big fish, as expected. When
Dodgers News: LA Fans Ambivalent Over Jason Heyward Signing
Veteran outfielder Jason Heyward signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers on Thursday, and fans are somewhere between "meh" and pitchforks.
Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon
When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
Atlanta Braves: Brian Snitker gives Ozzie Albies injury update
SAN DIEGO — During the MLB Winter Meetings here in San Diego, not only was Dansby Swanson and his future a big topic among Atlanta Braves fans, but also catching some buzz was how Ozzie Albies might factor into potentially helping to replace him in 2023. Atlanta Braves: An...
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
Meet Vedrana Kocovic, L.A. Dodgers Jason Heyward’s Wife
Jason Heyward signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Chicago Cubs released him in 2022. Heyward, who has a tattoo of Chi-Town’s skyline, has expressed his affection for the city for reasons not limited to the Cubs. His biggest connection to the Windy City is his other half. Jason Heyward’s wife, Vedrana Kocovic, has become a constant presence at the outfielder’s games and a fashion inspiration online. We reveal more about this MLB WAG in this Vedrana Kocovic wiki.
Braves News: Alex Anthopoulos discusses Joe Jimenez acquisition, Dansby Swanson’s market, and more
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos caught up with the media to discuss the Wednesday evening acquisition of reliever Joe Jiminez. Joe Jiminez was acquired from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for Justyn-Henry Malloy and Jake Higginbotham. “We’ve been trying to acquire him for quite some time,” Alex Anthopoulos said...
Dodgers: Trea Turner Takes to Internet to Thank Fans for Time in LA
Former Dodger takes time to thank the organization and its fans on social media
Report: Carlos Correa pursued by at least 3 teams
The market for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa appears to be heating up, and three teams appear to have the best chance of signing the 28-year-old. The San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are three teams linked most closely to Correa, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman adds that the three teams are “among” those looking at Correa, suggesting that others are at least somewhat interested.
New York Yankees make signing MLB’s top free agent a priority
While it may have never been close, the New York Yankees appeared to be dancing with the very real chance
Braves News: Hot stove update, seasons in review, and more
The hot stove was rather frigid on Friday as Winter Meetings are behind us and the next notable offseason date comes on January 13, where players who are arbitration-eligible will configure a salary with their clubs. Aside from the signing of Joe Jimenez, the Atlanta Braves had a quiet few days at the Winter Meetings and the club’s biggest question mark still remains at shortstop.
Red Sox prospect Brainer Bonaci walked as many times as he struck out (89) in 2022
The Red Sox did not lose infield prospect Brainer Bonaci in the major-league phase of Wednesday’s Rule 5 Draft. Bonaci, 20, ended the season ranked by Baseball America as the No. 20 prospect in Boston’s farm system. The switch-hitter spent the entirety of the 2022 campaign with Low-A Salem and batted .262/.397/.385 (125 wRC+) with 19 doubles, six triples, six home runs, 50 RBIs, 86 runs scored, 28 stolen bases, 89 walks, and 89 strikeouts over 108 games spanning 494 trips to the plate.
Yankees ‘working on something big’ as free agency focus takes an unexpected turn
The New York Yankees have been focused on the top starting pitcher on the free agent market, Carlos Rodon. Rodon is reportedly seeking a deal worth $30 million per season in the 5–6 year range, but the Bombers have unexpectedly turned their attention toward the shortstop market, according to one MLB insider.
Don’t hold your breath on Dodgers making Justin Turner decision soon
The Los Angeles Dodgers appear to see the writing on the wall for Cody Bellinger at the 2022 Winter Meetings, but when it comes to franchise icon Justin Turner, that writing is a little blurrier. Like, cursive vs. print. Harder to discern. After being the consistent highest-spender in the game...
Predicting the Braves 2023 Opening Day Roster after Winter Meetings
While the rest of the NL East has gone wild this offseason, especially the Mets, Alex Anthopoulos has remained calm and unbothered by the noise. He doesn’t seem anxious to match the moves of the teams in the division, and he seems even less interested in even contacting Dansby Swanson. Recent reports suggest the two sides have had next to no communication since the offseason began, which has understandably frustrated Swanson — an Atlanta native who has stated on several different occasions that he wants to say here for his entire career.
MLB games today: MLB hot stove season underway
Our MLB games today schedule is now looking ahead to the key days in the MLB offseason. Save. Bookmark. Stay
