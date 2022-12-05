Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
The richest woman in Boston, MassachusettsLuay RahilBoston, MA
New Program: Get $400 From Massachusetts To Afford Food. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Everyone Made Same Joke After Yankees Re-Signed Aaron Judge
The Yankees on Wednesday went above and beyond to make sure their best player stays in pinstripes for years to come. New York and 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge agreed on a nine-year, $360 million deal. Judge, who rejected an eight-year contract offer from the Yankees before the start of last season, is now set to make more money annually than any other position player in Major League Baseball history.
Longtime MLB Announcer Was Arrested This Weekend
St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin was arrested for driving while intoxicated Sunday. According to a Creve Coeur police report, via KMOV's Cory Stark, McLaughlin was stopped on Interstate 270 after not staying in his driving lane. He was arrested after conducting a field sobriety test. Police charged McLaughlin with...
Dusty Baker Shares His Thoughts On Justin Verlander Signing With Mets
Dusty Baker Shares His Thoughts On Justin Verlander Signing With Mets
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing
The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Column: Nelson Cruz says Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. needs to outwork, not outrun PED stain
Nationals DH says 'He's the only one who can control what's going on after this' during Winter Meetings
Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees
The Red Sox are looking to make a move
Former Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward finds a new team for 2023
Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward, who played for the team the last seven seasons, will have the chance to continue his 14-year MLB career after he signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.
Houston Astros reportedly finalists to sign the top catcher in MLB free agency
The Houston Astros look to be finalists to acquire the top catcher on the MLB free agency market and have
Yankees Reportedly Surprised About Aaron Judge’s ’10 Years’ Prediction
The Yankees did not know if Aaron Judge would be at the Major League Baseball winter meetings, and it appears that’s not the only thing New York doesn’t know about the slugger. The 2022 American League MVP was named Time magazine’s Athlete of the Year. In a feature...
Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling
When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
Look: Tom Brady Reveals What He Told Aaron Judge
One of the best baseball players in the MLB was at the Saints-Bucs game on Monday night. Aaron Judge, who's a free agent right now, was at the game and even had a chance to meet Tom Brady before the game. Brady, a big San Francisco Giants fan, might have been hoping to lure him to San Francisco - or maybe Tampa Bay - based on a tweet from him.
Los Angeles Dodgers rumored to be pursing All-Star shortstop
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quiet this offseason, however, that could change soon if new rumors about their latest
MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs
There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
Man who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run set to cash in, auction house hoping for new record
Get your bids in... if you can afford it. The auction is set to end December 17.
A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move
Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
Ex-Red Sox Reliever Reportedly Departs For National League Contender
The Philadelphia Phillies are on a spending spree to open up Major League Baseball’s offseason, and their latest addition comes in the form of a former Boston Red Sox reliever. Matt Strahm signed with the Phillies on Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a two-year, $15 million contract with the...
Aaron Judge turned down much larger offer to return to Yankees: report
Aaron Judge is returning to the New York Yankees, but one report states that he turned down much more money from a different team that offered late in the free agent process.
KSDK
The Cardinals are reportedly in on Dansby Swanson, Sean Murphy | Locked On Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are in reports about both the shortstop and catching markets. Hear the latest about the free agent signings.
Amid Rumors of Exit, New York Yankees’ Star Caught Wearing Different Jersey!
Things are reaching a fever pitch, pun intended, at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are currently underway in San Diego. As part of that, free agent players, and their agents, are meeting with representatives from the 30 MLB teams. Contracts are being negotiated, and major decisions are being made.
Report: Former Pirates starter signs with division rival
Taillon was traded to the New York Yankees after only playing 7 games from 2019-2020.
Comments / 2