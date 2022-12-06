Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Cardiero double-double leads Girard past Mooney in thriller
Cardiero double-double leads Girard past Mooney in …. House burns to ground, demolished in Trumbull Co. …. It happened on West Market Street just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said they have not yet determined what caused the accident. Police investigating after crash destroys car in …. When our crews...
27 First News
Geracitano nets 20 as Badger flies past Southington
Geracitano nets 20 as Badger flies past Southington. Cold and Flu Season is here and If you’re suffering from a cough or cold you may feel desperate to try different remedies with hopes to feel better. Local bar giving to kids, community with toy drive. A local bar in...
27 First News
Four Rockets reach double-figures as Lowellville bests Bristol
With the win, Lowellville improves to 3-0 while Bristol drops to 3-1 on the season. Four Rockets reach double-figures as Lowellville …. With the win, Lowellville improves to 3-0 while Bristol drops to 3-1 on the season. How to prep for Cold and Flu season. Cold and Flu Season is...
27 First News
Enrico “Ricky” D’Annunzio, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Enrico “Ricky” D’Annunzio, 66, died peacefully Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Hospice House. Ricky was born May 7, 1956, in Youngstown, the son of Mario and Nina DeArcangelis D’Annunzio. He was a 1974 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. He worked...
27 First News
East leading scorer named Student Athlete of Week
East senior Samair Colon has stepped up already, knocking down game-winning free throws while scoring a game high 16 points against Liberty to start her senior season. East senior Samair Colon has stepped up already, knocking down game-winning free throws while scoring a game high 16 points against Liberty to start her senior season.
27 First News
John Henry Weaver, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. John Henry Weaver, Jr., 76, of Youngtown, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and loving family. Mr. Weaver was born February 20, 1946 in Lake City, Florida, a son of John H. Sr. and...
27 First News
Ursuline storms past Poland to remain unbeaten
Terrance Pankey led the Irish with 16 points on the night. House burns to ground, demolished in Trumbull Co. …. It happened on West Market Street just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Car crashes into house in Youngstown. Police said they have not yet determined what caused the accident. Police investigating...
27 First News
Paul Richard Grier, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Richard Grier, Sr. departed this life on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman. Paul Grier was born June 2, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Sevoy Ruston and Cora Grier. He was a graduate of East High School and...
27 First News
Bonnie Lincoln, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie (Walker) Lincoln, 66, entered eternal rest on Tuesday November 29, 2022 at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Youngstown, Ohio. Bonnie was born July 3, 1956 in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of Willie Mae McGeorge and Emmett Walker. She was a member of...
27 First News
George E. Lealand, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Lealand, 80, of Youngstown, died Monday evening, December 5, 2022, at his home. He was born July 20, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of Clarence and Florance (Schnoover) Lealand and was a lifelong area resident. He attended Struthers High School before leaving to...
27 First News
Twyla Laureen Lockett, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Twyla Laurenn Lockett, 65, of Campbell, transitioned from this earthly labor to her heavenly home on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Twyla was born May 3, 1957 in Youngstown, a daughter of Pastor Robert R. Lockett and Reverend...
27 First News
Phyllis J. Thomas, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis J. Thomas, age 95 of Hubbard passed away on Sunday December 4, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. Phyllis was born March 20, 1927 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Lawerance and Grace Heim Higgins. She worked as a clerk for Strouss in the...
27 First News
Paul Seidner, Jr., Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Seidner, Jr., age 88, of Columbiana, passed on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Paul was born on October 15, 1934 in New Springfield, Ohio, son of the late Paul and Edith Ulmar Seidner. Paul had worked for Felger’s Farm and...
27 First News
Catherine Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Williams, age 90 passed away peacefully at her home on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022. Catherine was one of thirteen children and was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 20, 1932, the daughter of the late James Pierce Echols and Louise Hughley Echols.
27 First News
Marlene A. Sandor, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene A. Sandor, age 80 of Poland, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Hospice House. She was born in Youngstown and was a daughter of James M. Rich and Ann Stefanich. Marlene was a 1959 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School. She furthered...
27 First News
Mabel Foster, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel Foster 75, departed her earthly home and entered into her Heavenly mansion on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born May 14, 1947 in Hemingway, South Carolina, the daughter of Theodore and Bessie Mae Woodberry Bell. She was a 1966...
27 First News
Earl G. Hudson, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl G. Hudson, Sr. of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:07 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 61 years old. Mr. Hudson was born in Warren on August 25, 1961, the son of Moses Reid and Lula Hines Hudson.
27 First News
Shirley A. Megown, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Megown, 85 of Austintown, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 5, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her beloved husband, her sons, her cat, Liberty and her pastor, Pam Kelly. Shirley was born in Youngstown, the daughter of the late...
27 First News
George W. Sito, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George W. Sito, age 71, of Andover, Ohio, died at home on Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born March 20, 1951, in Utica, New York, a son of Joseph A. and Elizabeth H. (Vargo) Sito. Formerly of Pierpont and Cleveland, George has been a...
27 First News
Michael Scott Zatchok, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Scott Zatchok, 53, died Sunday, December 4, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Michael was born March 28, 1969, in Youngstown, the son of Steven Zatchok and Bettye Murphy Zatchok Pacella. He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. After graduation, he...
Comments / 0