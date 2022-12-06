Read full article on original website
Related
Someone Heckled Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer For Three Minutes Straight, And The Two Stars Eventually Went Back At Them
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
Emily Blunt Talking About Working With Tom Cruise On "Edge Of Tomorrow" Sounds Absolutely Hellish
"I was like, 'Tom I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this shoot' and just started to cry."
People Are Sharing The Grossest Thing They've Seen Someone Do With Zero Shame, And I'm Cringing Just Reading These
"One time I watched her put out a cigarette butt in the casino, then eat it."
411mania.com
Karrion Kross On Fan Support After His Initial Main Roster Run, Storyline With Rey Mysterio
Karrion Kross’ initial WWE main roster run went over poorly, but Kross recently discussed how the fans kept supporting him in a new interview. Kross recently spoke with USA Network for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On fan support following his botched Raw...
25 Hilarious Tweets By Women That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Floated Up To The Ceiling And Perished Like Weird Old Uncle Albert In "Mary Poppins"
"men will be bedridden with a common cold & accuse players in the world cup of faking their injuries" —@_chase_____
411mania.com
WWE News: Triple H Meets Up With Bad Bunny in LA, Top 5 OMG Moments of 2022, New Episode of Making It Maximum
– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H met with Bad Bunny while he was in LA. He wrote, “@sanbenito is such a big star that when he drops in to have lunch… he just lands his plane in downtown L.A., eats and then takes off… #RockStarLife” You can check out that tweet below.
411mania.com
Claudio Castagnoli Says He’ll Never Say Goodbye to William Regal: ‘He’s BCC For Life’
William Regal may have bid farewell to AEW, but Claudio Castagnoli says he won’t ever say goodbye to his fellow BCC member. Regal is set to leave AEW att the end of the year to return to WWE, and Castagnoli said on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio that he won’t bid Regal farewell.
411mania.com
Shawn Michaels Says New Day Are Open To Longer-Term Stay In NXT, Talks Bringing Main Roster Talent to Brand
The New Day are set to compete for the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Deadline, and Shawn Michaels recently talked about the team possibly staying there for a while. Michaels did a media call supporting this weekend’s PPV and talked about Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston’s arrival on the brand. You can see a couple highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
Mikey Rukus On Combining His Love Of Wrestling & Music In AEW, How He Came On Board
Mikey Rukus serves as AEW’s music producer, and he recently discussed grewing up as a wrestling fan and how he combined his love of music and wrestling into a career. Rukus spoke with PWInsider for a new interview promoting the release of AEW: Symphony Series II, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly In Talks With E! For New Reality Show, Matt Cardona’s Name Mentioned
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has been in talks with E! for a new reality show focused on wrestling couples. According to the report, WWE is looking for ‘legitimate’ couples for the show. It was noted that upcoming signings could be related to that project, assuming...
411mania.com
W. Morrissey Referred to With New Ring Name In AEW Rampage Graphic
It appears as if W. Morrissey has a new ring name in AEW. A graphic promoting this week’s AEW Ramapage refers to the member of the Firm, who is teaming with Lee Moriarty on Friday’s show, as “Big Bill” as you can see below. Morrissey has also updated his Twitter bio to reference the name; it now reads “BiGG BiLL representing The Firm.”
411mania.com
WWE News: Ricochet Appears On After The Bell, Asuka’s Continues Sharing New Look, More
– Ricochet appeared on this week’s WWE After the Bell podcast, discussing everything from the idea behind NXT’s Iron Survivor Challenge and the twenty years spent in the wrestling industry to his triumph at the SmackDown World Cup and future opportunities available for him. You can listen to the full episode below, described as:
Comments / 0