Mikey Rukus On Combining His Love Of Wrestling & Music In AEW, How He Came On Board

Mikey Rukus serves as AEW’s music producer, and he recently discussed grewing up as a wrestling fan and how he combined his love of music and wrestling into a career. Rukus spoke with PWInsider for a new interview promoting the release of AEW: Symphony Series II, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
W. Morrissey Referred to With New Ring Name In AEW Rampage Graphic

It appears as if W. Morrissey has a new ring name in AEW. A graphic promoting this week’s AEW Ramapage refers to the member of the Firm, who is teaming with Lee Moriarty on Friday’s show, as “Big Bill” as you can see below. Morrissey has also updated his Twitter bio to reference the name; it now reads “BiGG BiLL representing The Firm.”
WWE News: Ricochet Appears On After The Bell, Asuka’s Continues Sharing New Look, More

– Ricochet appeared on this week’s WWE After the Bell podcast, discussing everything from the idea behind NXT’s Iron Survivor Challenge and the twenty years spent in the wrestling industry to his triumph at the SmackDown World Cup and future opportunities available for him. You can listen to the full episode below, described as:

