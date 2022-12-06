ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

KIMA TV

Franz Bakery outlet donates over $4500 for Toys for Tots

And Franz Bakery outlet in Yakima is sure feeling the spirit of the season. making a huge contribution to this year's Toys for Tots drive. but there's more motivation for them than just donating toys. "We started about three years ago, and we just did a friendly competition between Yakima...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Two new investigations begin in Moxee

MOXEE--Police in Moxee say they have opened two new investigations looking into events that took place yesterday. The first investigation is looking into a reported assault. Moxee police responded to a 911 call reporting a 27-year-old female had been assaulted and raped. Officers were then able to establish probable cause...
MOXEE, WA

