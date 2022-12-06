Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese consumers wary of splurging after COVID strictures fall
SHANGHAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China's weary public and businesses have welcomed the easing of stringent "zero-COVID" measures, but Jorry Fan, who lives in the eastern city of Suzhou, said it prompted her to drop any plans to dine out for weeks.
China regulators, state banks split staff as fears mount about new COVID outbreaks-sources
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators and state-owned banks are taking steps to split staff at their workplaces in Beijing, sources told Reuters, as businesses brace for a possible spike in COVID cases after China relaxed virus restrictions in a major policy shift.
US News and World Report
Taiwan Mulls WTO Case After Latest Chinese Import Bans
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan may take China to the World Trade Organization after the country effectively banned the import of more Taiwanese food and drink products, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Saturday as Beijing accused Taipei of "political manipulation". Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained for...
US News and World Report
Putin Says Russia Could Adopt US Preemptive Strike Concept
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow could adopt what he described as a U.S. concept of using preemptive military strikes, noting it has the weapons to do the job, in a blunt statement amid rising Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine. "We are just thinking about...
US News and World Report
U.S. Citizen Sarah Krivanek Deported From Russia
(Reuters) -Sarah Krivanek, a U.S. citizen ordered deported by a Russian court over a domestic dispute, has left Russia, Krivanek said while aboard a plane about to leave Moscow's airport late on Thursday. Krivanek said she was flying to Los Angeles via Dubai. The website of Moscow's Domodedovo airport showed...
US News and World Report
Turkey Oil Tanker Logjam Snarls Russia Oil Sanctions
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey emerged as a critical stumbling block to a complex international plan to deprive Russia of wartime oil revenues as the number of tankers waiting to exit the Black Sea through Turkish straits continued to rise on Friday. Ankara has declined to scrap a new insurance inspection rule...
US News and World Report
United Airlines, Boeing Set to Announce Major 787 Order -Sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Airlines plans to announce a major Boeing 787 Dreamliner order next week, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters. United late on Thursday invited reporters to a "historic announcement" on Tuesday at the Boeing South Carolina factory that builds the 787 at an event that will feature the airline's chief executive, Scott Kirby, and Boeing Commercial Airlines CEO Stan Deal. Reuters reported last week that Boeing and United were close to reaching a deal.
US News and World Report
Bulgaria Detains 70 Migrants, Rushes Some to Hospital
SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria has detained 70 suspected illegal migrants in a bus at parking lot on a highway near the southern city of Sliven early on Sunday and rushed some of them to hospital because of exhaustion, the regional police office said. Fourteen of the men, who did not...
US News and World Report
Lockerbie Plane Bombing Suspect Taken Into U.S. Custody
LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Libyan man accused of making the bomb that killed 270 people after it blew up Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in Scotland in 1988 is in custody in the United States, Scottish and U.S. law enforcement officials said on Sunday. Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir...
US News and World Report
U.S. Bars Russian Diplomats From Soviet Graves on Alaska Base - TASS
(Reuters) - U.S. officials barred Russian diplomats from visiting the graves of Soviet servicemen at a cemetery on a military base in Alaska, Russian state agency TASS said on Sunday. Russia's embassy in Washington said on the Telegram messaging app late on Saturday that a group of Russian diplomats had...
US News and World Report
Russia's Bout Feels Terrible, Wants Drawings Back From U.S. -TASS
(Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after his long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS news agency reported, citing his wife. She said Bout was "exhausted" and hadn't slept for...
US News and World Report
Turkish Watchdog Cuts Banks' Forex to Capital Ratio Limit
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog has set the foreign currency net position to standard capital ratio for banks at a maximum 5% according to a regulation published in the country's official gazette on Saturday. The amendment takes effect on January 9, it said. The regulation was last amended...
US News and World Report
Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Philippines -EMSC
(Reuters) -An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck the Mindanao region of the Philippines early Saturday morning, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 60 km (37.28 miles), the EMSC said. EMSC had initially pegged the earthquake at 6.1 magnitude. (Reporting by Gokul Pisharody...
US News and World Report
Brazil Economy Ministry Rejects Lula Transition Team's Judgment on Finances
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry on Sunday rejected assertions by president-elect Luis Inacio Lula da Silva's transition team that the outgoing administration was leaving government finances "bankrupted." The Economy Ministry said in a statement that gross debt will reach 74% of GDP by the end of the year,...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Biden Administration Drafting Executive Order to Simplify Space Rules -Sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is drafting an executive order intended to streamline approval for private rocket launches amid a broader effort to bring legal and regulatory clarity for American companies on everything from space travel to private space stations, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the effort.
US News and World Report
Russia Arms Dealer Bout Arrives in Moscow, Hugs Mother, Wife - TV
(Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout arrived in Moscow on Thursday after he was exchanged in a prisoner swap with the United States and hugged his mother and wife after stepping onto the tarmac, images on live television showed. Bout, 55, was given a 25-year prison sentence by a...
US News and World Report
China's Wang Huning, a Backstage Ideologue and Political Survivor
BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - When ex-Chinese leader Hu Jintao was escorted from the stage in October at the Communist Party Congress, a powerful behind-the-scenes figure took a brief turn in the spotlight as China-watchers pored over video to try to figure out what happened. Wang Huning, one of just two top...
US News and World Report
Surpluses for Battery Material Cobalt Stretch Into Horizon
LONDON (Reuters) - Shrinking demand from battery makers for both consumer electronics and electric vehicles and mounting supplies has altered the landscape for cobalt which is now expected to see many years of surpluses. Expectations of surpluses are why prices of cobalt, which ensures batteries do not easily overheat or...
US News and World Report
Russia Is Expanding Its Nuclear Arsenal, U.S. Defense Secretary Says
OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (Reuters) -Russia is expanding and modernizing its nuclear arsenal, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin, faced with setbacks in Ukraine, has repeatedly suggested he could use nuclear weapons. Austin's comments are in line with a...
US News and World Report
Iran's Raisi Promises to Pursue Crackdown on Protesters; Cleric Critical of Execution
DUBAI (Reuters) -A prominent dissenting Sunni cleric on Friday said the death sentence of an Iranian protester involved in anti-government unrest violated sharia law, as President Ebrahim Raisi promised to press on with a crackdown a day after the man's execution. On Thursday, Iran hanged Mohsen Shekari, who had been...
Comments / 0