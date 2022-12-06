The Cowan Lake Disc Golf Course is now open. The course is located on the south side of the lake in the dance pavilion and public beach areas. It features a heavily wooded course with many of the holes featuring overlooks of the lake. To get to the course, follow the State Park Dance Pavilion Signs and park on the west side of the parking lot where hole 1 is located. The course layout sign is not installed yet so it is recommended that players use the UDisc app to get information on the course layout and hole information. There is a practice basket located by the dance pavilion.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO