Spartans top Hurricane 7th grade boys 36-23
The Rodger O. Borror seventh grade boys basketball team was defeated by Waynesville 36-23 Saturday morning. Knox Earich led the team with 15 points and was the top rebounder, coach Noah Cline said. Cline added his team “left a bunch of easy points on the court and just didn’t have...
EC junior varsity falls to Cedarville
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Cedarville 64-39 Saturday night. Arman Walker of Cedarville led all scorers with 22 points. Max Gulley had 16 for the Astros. SUMMARY. Dec 10, 2022. @East Clinton High School. Cedarville 64, East Clinton 39. EC^6^10^10^13^^39.
Hurricane 4th, Wildcats 9th at Blanchester Invitational
BLANCHESTER — Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School wrestling team finished fourth Saturday at the Blanchester Middle School Invitational. The Hurricane had 140.5 points while championship Lebanon finished with 291. Blanchester was ninth while East Clinton finished 15th. Wilmington had back-to-back champions with Max McCoy winning at 104...
BBK Final: Wilmington 38, Clinton-Massie 37
WILMINGTON — In a defensive thriller at Fred Summers Court, Wilmington held on to defeat Clinton-Massie Friday night, 38-37. “This is what you want the county rivalry to be like,” Clinton-Massie head coach Steve Graves said. “Fun and well-played by both sides.”. The win puts the...
ROB 8th grade girls post 50-12 win over Astros
LEES CREEK — The Rodger O. Borror eighth grade girls basketball started fast and finished strong in a 50-12 win Wednesday over East Clinton. Wilmington (3-0 on the year) led 27-4 after one quarter. The young Hurricane made seven three-pointers in the win, two each by Lizzie Miller and Addison Martin and one each by Chante’ Brown, Nayomi Blackburn and Auna Hutson.
WHS girls win, boys fall at Batavia Bowl
BATAVIA — Despite a 493 series from Landon Mellinger, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team lost a close one to Batavia Friday 2625 to 2550 at Batavia Bowl. In the girls match, Wilmington remained unbeaten in the SBAAC American with a 56-pin win, 2,395 to 2,339. Kylie Fisher...
GBK Final: Clinton-Massie 50, New Richmond 26
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With the weight of the recent deaths of two classmates on their minds, the Clinton-Massie girls basketball team went out and defeated New Richmond Thursday night. “Played with a lot of heavy hearts,” Clinton-Massie head coach Hilma Crawford said. “Unreal. Hats off to our girls for...
WC women rally to beat Heidelberg 61-51
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team overcame a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat Heidelberg University 61-51 Saturday in an Ohio Athletic Conference contest at Fred Raizk Arena Saturday afternoon. Wilmington finished the game 23-of-61 (37.7 percent) from the field to go along with a 7-of-25 performance...
Hurricane swimmers top Massie, Minster at WC pool
WILMINGTON – The Wilmington girls and boys swim teams swept their meet Thursday versus Clinton-Massie and Minster at Wilmington College. The Wilmington girls scored 131 points to Minster’s 90 and Massie’s 48. Bailey Moyer led the Hurricane with victories in the 50 free by nearly two seconds and in the 100 free by 5.06 seconds. Moyer also anchored Wilmington’s winning 200 free relay team that included Vanessa Calderone, Hannah Scott and Adriana Benitez.
BBK Final: Georgetown 65, Blanchester 27
BLANCHESTER — Carson Miles scored 29 points and Georgetown defeated Blanchester 65-27 Friday night in SBAAC National Division boys basketball at the BHS gym. The game was the first on the new gym floor at Blanchester. And Miles lit it up with seven three-pointers, four of those in the...
Barker nets 18 but Quakers fall to No. 19 Heidelberg
WILMINGTON — Collin Barker led Wilmington College in the scoring column but the Quakers couldn’t hang with No. 19 Heidelberg University in the second half of a 90-73 Ohio Athletic Conference defeat Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena. Heidelberg finished 32-of-70 (45.7 percent) from the field along with making...
GBK Final: Clermont NE 59, Blanchester 46
BLANCHESTER — Tiffany Drewry scored 26 points to lead Clermont Northeastern to a 59-46 win Thursday over Blanchester in SBAAC National Division girls basketball. The Wildcats are 3-2 overall, 2-2 in the division. The Rockets move to 5-1 overall, 3-1 in the division. Drewry was steady throughout, scoring eight...
6-3 Musketeers visit 6-3 Bearcats in Crosstown Shootout
Xavier Musketeers (6-3) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-3) BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier’s 84-74 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Bearcats have gone 5-0 at home. Cincinnati is fourth in the AAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led...
SBAAC POY: Steed may race some day but golf is priority now
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the sixth in a series of Clinton County athletes who earned SBAAC player of the year honors in their respective sports during the fall season. One day, Andy Steed wants to race cars with his father Kerry. For now, though, he’s happy being on the...
100th birthday card shower for Gene DeVoe
The family of Gene DeVoe is hosting a card shower in celebration of his 100th birthday on Dec. 20. DeVoe is a lifelong Clinton County farmer and is an Ohio Century Farm recipient. DeVoe, as a young boy, is portrayed on the mural in downtown Wilmington. He enjoys watching Ohio State football and basketball, and the Cincinnati Reds.
Cowan Lake Disc Golf Course opens to the public
The Cowan Lake Disc Golf Course is now open. The course is located on the south side of the lake in the dance pavilion and public beach areas. It features a heavily wooded course with many of the holes featuring overlooks of the lake. To get to the course, follow the State Park Dance Pavilion Signs and park on the west side of the parking lot where hole 1 is located. The course layout sign is not installed yet so it is recommended that players use the UDisc app to get information on the course layout and hole information. There is a practice basket located by the dance pavilion.
Weed survey findings & pesticide re-certification upcoming
Each fall just before harvest, the OSU weed science program conducts a statewide driving survey evaluating the frequency and distribution of problematic weed species in Ohio. According to Alyssa Essman, visiting professor in weed science at The Ohio State University, diagonal transects are driven through the top 45-50 soybean producing counties. Visual ratings are given for ten weed species in each soybean field encountered. The weeds evaluated during this survey were: marestail, giant ragweed, common ragweed, waterhemp, Palmer amaranth, redroot pigweed, volunteer corn, common lambsquarters, grasses/foxtail spp., and velvetleaf.
Rose receives Y Prize from Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ashley Rose, organization director for Clinton, Fayette, Greene and Warren County Farm Bureaus, is the recipient of the 2022 Yvonne Lesicko Perseverance Prize. Known as the Y Prize, the award is presented by the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation and recognizes individuals for their innovative work on farmer mental wellness initiatives.
Measles cases on the rise in Ohio
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Health District has notified parents about a measles outbreak. In a letter from Clinton County Health Commissioner Pam Walker-Bauer and Director of Nursing Monica Wood, the health district mentions there’s been a growing outbreak of measles in central Ohio, first identified in early November. According to the letter, there were 59 cases in children under 18. Twenty-three of them were hospitalized.
Bathroom renovation cost causes controversy
BLANCHESTER — At Thursday’s Blanchester Village Council meeting, council member Tyler McCollister abruptly left the meeting after the council approved a $23,594 renovation for the men’s bathroom in the village municipal building. Don Gephart, chair of the finance committee, told village council that the finance committee had...
