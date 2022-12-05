Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Closing arguments expected Thursday in trial for deadly Aug. 2019 shooting on Hanover Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday morning for a man accused in a deadly August 2019 shooting on Hanover Street. Shannon Johnson, 18 at the time of his arrest, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police said he shot a 41-year-old man […]
yourislandnews.com
Sheriff’s Office gets break in cold case
Forensic science and genealogy help identify 1995 murder victim as a Florida woman. It took more than 27 years, but the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has caught a break in the case of an unidentified female murder victim found May 24, 1995 off Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee.
live5news.com
VIDEO: Man on trial for fatal downtown Charleston shooting
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: 3-car crash closes lanes on Ashley Phosphate Rd.
live5news.com
N. Charleston deputies arrest man in string of 2020 assaults
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of attempted murder in a string of attacks in North Charleston two years ago has been extradited to Charleston County. Carlos Josue Caban, 41, was being held in a New Jersey jail on separate charges before the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody on Tuesday and transported him to the Al Cannon Detention Center, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Caban’s bond hearing was Wednesday.
1 hospitalized after house explodes in South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews are investigating after a home explosion Monday evening in Smoaks sent a person to the hospital. Witnesses began reporting a large boom shortly after 8:00 p.m. CCFR believes that the incident may have been the result of a propane explosion. Initial reports indicate that […]
Student arrested after fires at Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department has arrested one student following two Wednesday morning fires at Summerville High School. According to SPD, two separate fires were reported on the first and second floor of the building. A message sent out to parents indicated that at least one of the fires was in a […]
Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
live5news.com
EMS on scene of rollover crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Charleston police are responding to a crash listed as a rollover/entrapment outside the Live 5 studios. It is unknown if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash. We’ve reached out to law...
abcnews4.com
2 Charleston Co. teens charged after traffic stop reveals 40 grams of weed in car: GPD
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown Police say two Charleston County residents were arrested Saturday after nearly 40 grams of marijuana and two handguns were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop. Terry Taylor Jr, 19, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and unlawful...
abcnews4.com
CPD officer makes multiple drug arrest after conducting stop on careless driver
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Over the weekend, a Charleston Police Department reported an officer conducted a traffic stop for a careless driving infraction that led to multiple drugs recovered. CPD said during the stop, the officer smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, which led to a...
Motorcyclist killed in I-26 EB crash near Aviation Avenue
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A deadly crash involving a motorcycle caused significant delays on I-26 eastbound during the Thursday morning rush hour. The crash happened just before 6:00 a.m. on I-26 near Aviation Avenue, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A Ford pick-up truck and a Yamaha motorcycle […]
Summerville Police seeking info after motorist crashes into traffic message board
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Police need your help after the department’s message board was struck by a motorist on Sunday. SPD said a driver fled the scene after crashing into the message board early Sunday morning. The sign was located on North Main Street/US-17A near I-26. Anyone with information can contact SPD at (843) […]
Hernando County Sheriff's Office SUV catches fire in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a Hernando County Sheriff's deputy's patrol car caught fire Wednesday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. near the Mariner's Cay Apartments, just off Northcliffe Boulevard in Spring Hill, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. Fire crews responded to the area on a report of a sheriff's office vehicle on fire, the agency spokesperson said.
Increased traffic enforcement happening in Berkeley County this weekend
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Motorists in Berkeley County will see additional enforcement along I-26 on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. The Area Coordinated Enforcement (ACE) is part of […]
abcnews4.com
Two Berkeley residents arrested and charged after narcotics found during traffic stop
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Berkeley County residents Preston Long and Courtney Honeycutt in connection with a traffic stop which occurred on November 28. During the traffic stop a large amount of narcotics were found, according to authorities.
Tampa police chief placed on leave after bodycam video shows her flashing badge during traffic stop
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Police Chief Mary O'Connor will be on leave during an investigation into her actions on Nov. 12, when she and her husband were pulled over for driving a golf cart without a license plate tag.
live5news.com
18-year-old shot man at least 10 times in Ladson murder
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Nov. 23 shooting in Ladson. Mario Lavell Burgess, 18, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime after a deadly shooting Garwood Drive. Deputies with...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Middle school students take flight
Around 75 sixth-grade students from Allendale-Fairfax Middle School and Colleton County Middle School participated in USC Salkehatchie’s Take Flight! Aviation Camp. The camp is offered as part of USC Salkehatchie’s STEM program in partnership with Boeing South Carolina, the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen and Joint Base Charleston.
Comments / 3