Charlotte, NC

Portland 100, New Orleans 61

NEW ORLEANS (2-6) Jackson 5-10 0-1 10, Kirkland 3-6 0-0 6, Johnson 2-6 2-3 7, Sackey 2-6 0-0 5, Wilson-Rouse 2-8 2-2 6, Cooper 4-7 0-1 10, Murphy 2-6 2-2 6, Henry 1-3 2-2 5, Doughty 0-4 2-2 2, Washington 2-5 0-0 4, Vincent 0-0 0-0 0, Simes 0-2 0-0 0, Cajelli 0-1 0-0 0, Sinclair 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 10-13 61.
PORTLAND, OR
Golden State 123, Boston 107

BOSTON (107) Tatum 6-21 4-7 18, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Griffin 4-5 4-5 13, Brown 13-23 2-2 31, Smart 4-12 3-4 13, Hauser 1-3 0-0 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-10 2-2 16, Pritchard 1-3 0-0 3, White 1-7 4-6 6. Totals 38-87 19-26 107.
BOSTON, MA
Chicago 144, Dallas 115

DALLAS (115) Finney-Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Wood 8-15 2-3 21, Powell 3-4 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 9-15 6-7 27, Hardaway Jr. 4-13 2-2 12, Bertans 1-4 2-2 5, McGee 8-10 1-2 18, Bullock 1-1 0-0 3, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0, Hardy 5-13 5-5 15, Ntilikina 0-7 0-0 0, Walker 2-5 4-5 8. Totals 41-90 22-26 115.
CHICAGO, IL
Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City visit Doncic and the Mavericks

Oklahoma City Thunder (11-15, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-13, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Dallas and Oklahoma City hit the court. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 32.9 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is third in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Portland 124, Minnesota 118

MINNESOTA (118) Anderson 5-9 4-4 14, McDaniels 3-7 1-1 9, Gobert 9-11 6-9 24, Edwards 10-20 2-4 26, Russell 9-15 2-3 24, Reid 6-12 3-3 15, Moore Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Nowell 3-8 0-0 6, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-83 18-24 118. PORTLAND (124) Grant 6-13 3-3 17, Hart...
PORTLAND, OR
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 76, SAN DIEGO 73

Percentages: FG .484, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Nottage 3-7, Quintana 3-9, Ta.Armstrong 1-1, Battin 1-2, Goodrick 0-1, Tr.Armstrong 0-1, Washington 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Battin 2, Ighoefe). Turnovers: 10 (Goodrick 3, Ta.Armstrong 2, Battin, Ighoefe, Quintana, Wade, Washington). Steals: 6 (Battin 3,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Denver 115, Utah 110

UTAH (110) Beasley 7-13 1-2 19, Olynyk 5-9 6-6 18, Vanderbilt 2-7 2-2 6, Alexander-Walker 9-16 4-5 27, Horton-Tucker 8-18 2-3 19, Bolmaro 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 2-7 0-0 5, Kessler 4-6 2-3 10, Agbaji 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 39-85 17-21 110. DENVER (115) Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Gordon 7-13...
DENVER, CO
Cleveland 110, Oklahoma City 102

OKLAHOMA CITY (102) Dort 3-10 0-0 7, Pokusevski 6-14 1-2 16, Robinson-Earl 2-5 0-0 4, Giddey 7-16 2-2 17, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-13 9-9 23, Bazley 3-7 0-0 8, Muscala 0-0 0-0 0, Jal.Williams 4-6 3-6 11, Joe 4-7 1-1 12, Mann 1-3 0-0 2, Wiggins 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-83 16-20 102.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
BOISE STATE 57, SAINT LOUIS 52

Percentages: FG .305, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Agbo 3-5, M.Rice 2-6, N.Smith 1-4, Shaver 1-5, Degenhart 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (N.Smith). Turnovers: 12 (N.Smith 4, Degenhart 3, Shaver 2, Agbo, M.Rice, Sylla). Steals: 7 (M.Rice 3, Agbo 2, Degenhart, Whiting). Technical Fouls:...
BOISE, ID
Haliburton, Pacers to host Adebayo and the Heat

Miami Heat (12-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Miami square off on Monday. The Pacers are 10-5 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.9% from downtown, led by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
BYU 83, NO. 21 CREIGHTON 80

Percentages: FG .383, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Kaluma 4-7, Farabello 2-2, Scheierman 2-6, Alexander 1-3, Nembhard 1-4, Mitchell 0-1, Shtolzberg 0-1, Yates 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (King 3, Kaluma, Scheierman). Turnovers: 13 (Kaluma 3, Nembhard 3, Alexander 2, King 2, Scheierman 2,...
PROVO, UT
No. 13 UCLA 64, Cal St.-Fullerton 41

UCLA (9-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 39.344, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Osborne 2-6, Jaquez 1-2, Conti 0-3, Rice 0-2, Jones 0-7) Blocked Shots: 2 (Bessoir 1, Rice 1) Turnovers: 27 (Brown 5, Jaquez 4, Sontag 4, Bessoir 3, Conti 3, Masikewich 3, Osborne 3, Iwuala 1, Jones 1) Steals: 11...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CAL POLY 72, PORTLAND STATE 49

Percentages: FG .318, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Kirby 2-5, Starks 1-1, Parker 1-2, Harvey 1-4, Saterfield 1-5, Taban 0-1, Wood 0-1, Woods 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Eyman). Turnovers: 16 (Parker 4, Eyman 3, Johnson 2, Saunders 2, Harvey, Kirby, Saterfield, Starks, Woods).
PORTLAND, OR
WEBER STATE 82, SAINT MARTIN'S 58

Percentages: FG .364, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Thompson 3-6, Bunn 2-4, Haffner 2-6, Greeley 1-2, Nielsen-Skinner 1-2, Stokes 1-2, Sipe 1-4, Alcindor 0-1, Owens 0-1, Spencer 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Alcindor, Thompson). Turnovers: 18 (Bunn 4, Thompson 3, Alcindor 2, Greeley 2,...
OGDEN, UT
No. 10 Arizona 89, No. 14 Indiana 75

ARIZONA (8-1) A.Tubelis 9-16 3-4 21, Ballo 6-9 3-8 15, Kriisa 4-12 2-3 14, Larsson 5-9 6-6 16, Ramey 2-8 0-0 6, Henderson 1-3 0-0 3, Bal 3-4 0-0 9, Veesaar 1-1 3-4 5, Boswell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 17-25 89. INDIANA (8-2) Jackson-Davis 4-10 3-5 11, Kopp 5-9...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Minnesota 3, Vancouver 0

Vancouver000—0 First Period_1, Minnesota, Boldy 10 (Zuccarello, Addison), 16:43 (pp). Second Period_2, Minnesota, Dewar 4, 16:08 (sh). Third Period_3, Minnesota, Steel 6 (Zuccarello), 8:51. Shots on Goal_Minnesota 14-7-12_33. Vancouver 4-19-12_35. Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 3. Goalies_Minnesota, Gustavsson 5-4-1 (35 shots-35 saves). Vancouver, Martin 8-3-1 (33-30).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OLD DOMINION 44, GARDNER-WEBB 43

Percentages: FG .278, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Stieber 1-3, Selden 1-6, Robinson 0-1, Soumaoro 0-4, Aldridge 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Dufeal 2, Nicholas, Reid, Selden, Soumaoro, Stieber). Turnovers: 21 (Stieber 5, Selden 3, Aldridge 2, Badmus 2, Dufeal 2, Nicholas 2, Reid...

