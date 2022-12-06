Read full article on original website
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Nets hope to have reinforcements vs. reeling Wizards
Things are going so well for the Brooklyn Nets that even with nine available players, they can eke out a
Porterville Recorder
Portland 100, New Orleans 61
NEW ORLEANS (2-6) Jackson 5-10 0-1 10, Kirkland 3-6 0-0 6, Johnson 2-6 2-3 7, Sackey 2-6 0-0 5, Wilson-Rouse 2-8 2-2 6, Cooper 4-7 0-1 10, Murphy 2-6 2-2 6, Henry 1-3 2-2 5, Doughty 0-4 2-2 2, Washington 2-5 0-0 4, Vincent 0-0 0-0 0, Simes 0-2 0-0 0, Cajelli 0-1 0-0 0, Sinclair 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 10-13 61.
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 123, Boston 107
BOSTON (107) Tatum 6-21 4-7 18, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Griffin 4-5 4-5 13, Brown 13-23 2-2 31, Smart 4-12 3-4 13, Hauser 1-3 0-0 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-10 2-2 16, Pritchard 1-3 0-0 3, White 1-7 4-6 6. Totals 38-87 19-26 107.
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 144, Dallas 115
DALLAS (115) Finney-Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Wood 8-15 2-3 21, Powell 3-4 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 9-15 6-7 27, Hardaway Jr. 4-13 2-2 12, Bertans 1-4 2-2 5, McGee 8-10 1-2 18, Bullock 1-1 0-0 3, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0, Hardy 5-13 5-5 15, Ntilikina 0-7 0-0 0, Walker 2-5 4-5 8. Totals 41-90 22-26 115.
Porterville Recorder
Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City visit Doncic and the Mavericks
Oklahoma City Thunder (11-15, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-13, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Dallas and Oklahoma City hit the court. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 32.9 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is third in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
Portland 124, Minnesota 118
MINNESOTA (118) Anderson 5-9 4-4 14, McDaniels 3-7 1-1 9, Gobert 9-11 6-9 24, Edwards 10-20 2-4 26, Russell 9-15 2-3 24, Reid 6-12 3-3 15, Moore Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Nowell 3-8 0-0 6, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-83 18-24 118. PORTLAND (124) Grant 6-13 3-3 17, Hart...
Porterville Recorder
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 76, SAN DIEGO 73
Percentages: FG .484, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Nottage 3-7, Quintana 3-9, Ta.Armstrong 1-1, Battin 1-2, Goodrick 0-1, Tr.Armstrong 0-1, Washington 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Battin 2, Ighoefe). Turnovers: 10 (Goodrick 3, Ta.Armstrong 2, Battin, Ighoefe, Quintana, Wade, Washington). Steals: 6 (Battin 3,...
Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Paul Silas dead at 79
Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams as a player and LeBron James' first coach in the league, has died, his family announced Sunday. He was 79. Silas coached the Cavaliers from 2003 to 2005. ...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 115, Utah 110
UTAH (110) Beasley 7-13 1-2 19, Olynyk 5-9 6-6 18, Vanderbilt 2-7 2-2 6, Alexander-Walker 9-16 4-5 27, Horton-Tucker 8-18 2-3 19, Bolmaro 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 2-7 0-0 5, Kessler 4-6 2-3 10, Agbaji 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 39-85 17-21 110. DENVER (115) Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Gordon 7-13...
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79
Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams and LeBron James' first coach in the league, has died at the age of 79
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 110, Oklahoma City 102
OKLAHOMA CITY (102) Dort 3-10 0-0 7, Pokusevski 6-14 1-2 16, Robinson-Earl 2-5 0-0 4, Giddey 7-16 2-2 17, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-13 9-9 23, Bazley 3-7 0-0 8, Muscala 0-0 0-0 0, Jal.Williams 4-6 3-6 11, Joe 4-7 1-1 12, Mann 1-3 0-0 2, Wiggins 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-83 16-20 102.
Porterville Recorder
BOISE STATE 57, SAINT LOUIS 52
Percentages: FG .305, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Agbo 3-5, M.Rice 2-6, N.Smith 1-4, Shaver 1-5, Degenhart 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (N.Smith). Turnovers: 12 (N.Smith 4, Degenhart 3, Shaver 2, Agbo, M.Rice, Sylla). Steals: 7 (M.Rice 3, Agbo 2, Degenhart, Whiting). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
Haliburton, Pacers to host Adebayo and the Heat
Miami Heat (12-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Miami square off on Monday. The Pacers are 10-5 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.9% from downtown, led by...
Porterville Recorder
BYU 83, NO. 21 CREIGHTON 80
Percentages: FG .383, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Kaluma 4-7, Farabello 2-2, Scheierman 2-6, Alexander 1-3, Nembhard 1-4, Mitchell 0-1, Shtolzberg 0-1, Yates 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (King 3, Kaluma, Scheierman). Turnovers: 13 (Kaluma 3, Nembhard 3, Alexander 2, King 2, Scheierman 2,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 13 UCLA 64, Cal St.-Fullerton 41
UCLA (9-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 39.344, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Osborne 2-6, Jaquez 1-2, Conti 0-3, Rice 0-2, Jones 0-7) Blocked Shots: 2 (Bessoir 1, Rice 1) Turnovers: 27 (Brown 5, Jaquez 4, Sontag 4, Bessoir 3, Conti 3, Masikewich 3, Osborne 3, Iwuala 1, Jones 1) Steals: 11...
Porterville Recorder
CAL POLY 72, PORTLAND STATE 49
Percentages: FG .318, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Kirby 2-5, Starks 1-1, Parker 1-2, Harvey 1-4, Saterfield 1-5, Taban 0-1, Wood 0-1, Woods 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Eyman). Turnovers: 16 (Parker 4, Eyman 3, Johnson 2, Saunders 2, Harvey, Kirby, Saterfield, Starks, Woods).
Porterville Recorder
WEBER STATE 82, SAINT MARTIN'S 58
Percentages: FG .364, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Thompson 3-6, Bunn 2-4, Haffner 2-6, Greeley 1-2, Nielsen-Skinner 1-2, Stokes 1-2, Sipe 1-4, Alcindor 0-1, Owens 0-1, Spencer 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Alcindor, Thompson). Turnovers: 18 (Bunn 4, Thompson 3, Alcindor 2, Greeley 2,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 10 Arizona 89, No. 14 Indiana 75
ARIZONA (8-1) A.Tubelis 9-16 3-4 21, Ballo 6-9 3-8 15, Kriisa 4-12 2-3 14, Larsson 5-9 6-6 16, Ramey 2-8 0-0 6, Henderson 1-3 0-0 3, Bal 3-4 0-0 9, Veesaar 1-1 3-4 5, Boswell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 17-25 89. INDIANA (8-2) Jackson-Davis 4-10 3-5 11, Kopp 5-9...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 3, Vancouver 0
Vancouver000—0 First Period_1, Minnesota, Boldy 10 (Zuccarello, Addison), 16:43 (pp). Second Period_2, Minnesota, Dewar 4, 16:08 (sh). Third Period_3, Minnesota, Steel 6 (Zuccarello), 8:51. Shots on Goal_Minnesota 14-7-12_33. Vancouver 4-19-12_35. Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 3. Goalies_Minnesota, Gustavsson 5-4-1 (35 shots-35 saves). Vancouver, Martin 8-3-1 (33-30).
Porterville Recorder
OLD DOMINION 44, GARDNER-WEBB 43
Percentages: FG .278, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Stieber 1-3, Selden 1-6, Robinson 0-1, Soumaoro 0-4, Aldridge 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Dufeal 2, Nicholas, Reid, Selden, Soumaoro, Stieber). Turnovers: 21 (Stieber 5, Selden 3, Aldridge 2, Badmus 2, Dufeal 2, Nicholas 2, Reid...
