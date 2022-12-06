Read full article on original website
Nets hope to have reinforcements vs. reeling Wizards
Things are going so well for the Brooklyn Nets that even with nine available players, they can eke out a
Miami Heat Sign A Player And Waive A Player
The Miami Heat have signed Orlando Robinson and waived Dru Smith.
Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Paul Silas dead at 79
Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams as a player and LeBron James' first coach in the league, has died, his family announced Sunday. He was 79. Silas coached the Cavaliers from 2003 to 2005. ...
CAL POLY 72, PORTLAND STATE 49
Percentages: FG .318, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Kirby 2-5, Starks 1-1, Parker 1-2, Harvey 1-4, Saterfield 1-5, Taban 0-1, Wood 0-1, Woods 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Eyman). Turnovers: 16 (Parker 4, Eyman 3, Johnson 2, Saunders 2, Harvey, Kirby, Saterfield, Starks, Woods).
Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City visit Doncic and the Mavericks
Oklahoma City Thunder (11-15, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-13, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Dallas and Oklahoma City hit the court. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 32.9 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is third in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
Chicago 144, Dallas 115
Percentages: FG .456, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 11-44, .250 (Dinwiddie 3-6, Wood 3-7, Hardaway Jr. 2-10, Bullock 1-1, McGee 1-3, Bertans 1-4, Pinson 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-2, Walker 0-2, Hardy 0-4, Ntilikina 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hardy, Ntilikina, Walker, Wood). Turnovers: 8 (Finney-Smith 2, Wood...
PORTLAND 100, NEW ORLEANS 61
Percentages: FG .348, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Cooper 2-2, Henry 1-1, Sackey 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Doughty 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Simes 0-1, Sinclair 0-2, Wilson-Rouse 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Cooper). Turnovers: 22 (Sackey 5, Jackson 3, Doughty 2, Henry 2, Johnson 2, Kirkland...
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 76, SAN DIEGO 73
Percentages: FG .484, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Nottage 3-7, Quintana 3-9, Ta.Armstrong 1-1, Battin 1-2, Goodrick 0-1, Tr.Armstrong 0-1, Washington 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Battin 2, Ighoefe). Turnovers: 10 (Goodrick 3, Ta.Armstrong 2, Battin, Ighoefe, Quintana, Wade, Washington). Steals: 6 (Battin 3,...
Golden State 123, Boston 107
Percentages: FG .437, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 12-40, .300 (Brown 3-9, Brogdon 2-4, Smart 2-6, Tatum 2-9, Griffin 1-1, Hauser 1-3, Pritchard 1-3, Williams 0-1, White 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (White 3, Smart 2, Tatum). Turnovers: 10 (Brown 2, Smart 2, Tatum 2, Williams...
Haliburton, Pacers to host Adebayo and the Heat
Miami Heat (12-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Miami square off on Monday. The Pacers are 10-5 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.9% from downtown, led by...
Portland 124, Minnesota 118
Percentages: FG .542, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Russell 4-5, Edwards 4-8, McDaniels 2-5, Reid 0-2, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Reid 2, Gobert, McDaniels). Turnovers: 13 (Russell 5, Edwards 3, Anderson 2, Gobert, Moore Jr., Rivers). Steals: 11 (Gobert 4, Russell 3,...
Cleveland 110, Oklahoma City 102
Percentages: FG .458, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Pokusevski 3-3, Joe 3-6, Bazley 2-3, Giddey 1-4, Dort 1-6, Robinson-Earl 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2, Jal.Williams 0-2, Mann 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Pokusevski 3, Bazley, Giddey, Robinson-Earl). Turnovers: 10 (Giddey 2, Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Pokusevski 2, Dort,...
NO. 10 ARIZONA 89, NO. 14 INDIANA 75
Percentages: FG .492, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Kriisa 4-10, Bal 3-3, Ramey 2-6, Henderson 1-2, Larsson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (A.Tubelis 3, Ballo, Veesaar). Turnovers: 10 (Kriisa 6, Henderson 2, Larsson, Ramey). Steals: 6 (Ballo 2, A.Tubelis, Bal, Boswell, Henderson). Technical Fouls:...
NORTHERN COLORADO 70, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 63
Percentages: FG .352, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Knecht 4-8, Kountz 2-3, Johnson 2-5, Abercrombie 2-7, Shaw 1-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Knecht, Shaw). Turnovers: 7 (Hughes 2, Johnson 2, Kountz, Shaw, Wisne). Steals: None. Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CS NORTHRIDGEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Tucker153-50-11-3026. Allen-Eikens365-130-14-81011. Bostick347-163-51-31318.
BYU 83, NO. 21 CREIGHTON 80
Percentages: FG .383, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Kaluma 4-7, Farabello 2-2, Scheierman 2-6, Alexander 1-3, Nembhard 1-4, Mitchell 0-1, Shtolzberg 0-1, Yates 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (King 3, Kaluma, Scheierman). Turnovers: 13 (Kaluma 3, Nembhard 3, Alexander 2, King 2, Scheierman 2,...
NO. 24 TCU 83, SMU 75
Percentages: FG .429, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Smith 1-1, Nutall 1-7, Lanier 0-1, Todorovic 0-1, Phelps 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ambrose-Hylton, Odigie, Todorovic). Turnovers: 10 (Nutall 3, Phelps 2, Todorovic 2, Koulibaly, Lanier, Njie). Steals: 6 (Williamson 2, Nutall, Odigie, Phelps, Todorovic).
WYOMING 92, LOUISIANA TECH 65
Percentages: FG .429, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Green 4-5, C.Williams 2-9, T.Williams 1-1, I.Crawford 1-2, Mangum 1-3, J.Crawford 1-4, Stewart 0-1, Willis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Geneste, T.Williams). Turnovers: 10 (I.Crawford 3, C.Williams 2, Mangum 2, Green, Stewart, T.Williams). Steals: 2 (C.Williams,...
Boise St. 57, Saint Louis 52
BOISE ST. (8-2) Degenhart 4-12 0-0 8, N.Smith 1-6 0-0 3, Agbo 6-13 3-3 18, M.Rice 3-9 6-6 14, Shaver 2-9 3-8 8, Whiting 1-2 0-0 2, Sylla 1-4 2-2 4, Milner 0-2 0-0 0, NgaNga 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 14-19 57. SAINT LOUIS (7-4) Okoro 1-3 1-3 3,...
ORAL ROBERTS 111, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 78
Percentages: FG .385, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Kayouloud 3-3, Hunter 3-5, Reeves 2-5, McDaniel 1-2, Olowokere 1-3, Daughtery 1-4, Bounds 0-1, Crafoord 0-1, Kirsipuu 0-1, Klintman 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Cato 0-2, Cooper 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cato, Hunter). Turnovers: 16 (Hunter 3,...
