Saturday's Scores
King's Fork High School, Va. 65, Pittsburgh North Catholic 54. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Dieterle and Anderson are SAHS Athletes of the Week
Elise Dieterle Girls basketball The Stillwater girls basketball team is off to a strong start this season and Elise Dieterle has been a key contributor along the way. The 6-foot-0 sophomore forward scored a career-high 22 points in Stillwater’s season-opening 73-63 nonconference victory over Centennial. Dieterle also provided nine points in a victory over Eagan...
