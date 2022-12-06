The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a women’s basketball game, 87-64, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday with 8,946 fans attending the 8 p.m. game. Iowa guard Kate Martin walked off the court early in the third quarter with an injury after colliding with Minnesota forward Alanna Micheaux before coming back with crutches to courtside in the same quarter. Initial X-rays indicate deep bone bruising, but she will receive a second round on Sunday or Monday.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO