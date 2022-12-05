Shatel: How will Matt Rhule balance the transfer portal and developing recruits at Nebraska?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Jimari Butler enters transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Nebraska Football: 5 Immediate Transfer Portal Targets on Offense
These potential transfers could help the Nebraska Cornhuskers remake their offensive depth chart in a hurry.
Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State
Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
Matt Rhule Reportedly Selects Nebraska's New Defensive Coordinator
There's a new Rhule-r in Nebraska. And he just hired his new defensive coordinator. Newly-hired Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is reportedly hiring Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White to manage the defensive side of the ball. White spent three seasons as Syracuse's defensive coordinator. The ...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal
Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
KSNB Local4
REPORTS: Tony White to serve as next Husker defensive coordinator
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tony White, who most recently served as the defensive coordinator for Syracuse, is taking the same job at Nebraska under new Husker Head Coach Matt Rhule, according to multiple reports, including one from ESPN. White helped lead Syracuse to its highest-rated defense in a decade in...
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule defines success for the Huskers
During his introductory press conference, head coach Matt Rhule discussed what success looks like for his team.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska edge rusher Jimari Butler enters transfer portal
Edge rusher Jimari Butler is the latest Nebraska player to enter the transfer portal Wednesday following a promising season in which the redshirt freshman appeared in every game. Butler becomes the 10th scholarship departure for the Huskers and 13th player overall since the end of the season. The Mobile, Alabama,...
3 college football teams began year in AP Top 25, end season missing bowls: What happened?
Three teams began the 2022 college football season in the AP Top 25 and failed to qualify for a bowl game. Texas A&M, Michigan State and Miami all went 5-7.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule describes emphasis on trenches
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule describes his emphasis on winning along the offensive and defensive lines.
Rudy Gobert anticipating 'lot of emotions' in Utah return
Rudy Gobert said he is anticipating "a lot of emotions" when he returns to Utah for the first time as a member of Timberwolves.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt, Bruce Feldman provide early impressions of Matt Rhule hire at Nebraska
Joel Klatt and Bruce Feldman recently addressed the hiring of Matt Rhule by Nebraska. Awaiting Rhule is a full rebuild of the Huskers’ program, but both analysts agree the hiring makes a lot of sense on paper. “I think this is a good fit for Matt Rhule, here’s the...
Oklahoma State receiver Langston Anderson officially enters transfer portal
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football redshirt junior receiver Langston Anderson is officially in the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining, a source tells GoPokes247. Anderson, who announced his intentions to transfer on Tuesday, is among 11 known scholarship players for the Cowboys to enter the portal this cycle.
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice Turner
Fans during the Nebraska gamePhoto by(Eric Francis/Getty Images. Nebraska football landed its first commitment of the Matt Rhule era on Tuesday afternoon. The program landed receiver Brice Turner. Turner made the announcement on Twitter.
Comments / 0