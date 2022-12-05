ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Shatel: How will Matt Rhule balance the transfer portal and developing recruits at Nebraska?

By Tom Shatel World-Herald Columnist
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State

Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal

Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
KSNB Local4

REPORTS: Tony White to serve as next Husker defensive coordinator

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tony White, who most recently served as the defensive coordinator for Syracuse, is taking the same job at Nebraska under new Husker Head Coach Matt Rhule, according to multiple reports, including one from ESPN. White helped lead Syracuse to its highest-rated defense in a decade in...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska edge rusher Jimari Butler enters transfer portal

Edge rusher Jimari Butler is the latest Nebraska player to enter the transfer portal Wednesday following a promising season in which the redshirt freshman appeared in every game. Butler becomes the 10th scholarship departure for the Huskers and 13th player overall since the end of the season. The Mobile, Alabama,...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy