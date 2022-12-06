Girls Basketball Roundup: Mills drops 41 to lead Independence past Montcalm
Independence 55, Montcalm 47
MONTCALM – Freshman Harmony Mills exploded for 41 points in her second career game to lead Independence past Montcalm 55-47 Monday night.
The Patriots built a nine-point halftime lead and held off the Generals in the second half for the win.
Makaila Bolen added six for the Patriots who moved to 2-0 and will host Sherman Wednesday.
Tori Sizemore led the Generals (1-1) with 19 and Summer Williams had 12. Montcalm travels to Bluefield Thursday.
I: 11 19 9 16 – 55
M: 10 11 21 11 – 47
Independence 55
Jenna Harvey 4, Makaila Bolen 6, Harmony Mills 41, Lillie Jackson 1, Hailey Ratliff 3. Totals 19 14-30 55.
Montcalm 47
Madyson Hudgins 2, Taylor White 5. Hayley Kendrick 7, Tori Sizemore 19, Carly McPeak 2, Summer Williams 12. Totals: 19 9-18 47.
3-pointers – I: 1 (Ratliff); M: none
Comments / 1