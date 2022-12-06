The City Manager has authorized the opening of the emergency severe weather shelter on Monday December 12, through the morning of Friday, December 16, 2022. The shelter will be located at Pioneer Hall, 73 Winburn Way, and open each night at 5 p.m., closing each each morning at 9 a.m. The doors will close for the night at 9 p.m. with lights out at 10 p.m. These are no-frills shelter, which means that individuals should plan on providing their own bedding. Well behaved pets will be welcomed.

ASHLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO