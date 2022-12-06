ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors

Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four

Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
Transfer DL Davon Townley gets several offers since entering portal

Penn State defensive end transfer Davon Townley has only been in the transfer portal for two days but has several offers and interested schools coming at. USF was one of the first schools to reach out and new head coach Alex Golesh is looking to bring Townley down on a visit. While that has not been firmly set, Townley says that is one trip he is trying to make happen and he is interested in heading south.
Top247 wide receiver backs off early commitment to Tennessee

A highly ranked Class of 2024 prospect backed off his early commitment to Tennessee on Thursday night. Top247 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, a junior at Greenville (S.C.) High School, announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from the Vols, reopening his recruitment less than two weeks after the final game of his junior season.
Notre Dame Notebook: Freeman Discusses Gator Bowl Expectations

Their best offensive player won’t participate, nor will Notre Dame’s best defensive player. No, this isn’t December 2021 when both running back Kyren Williams and safety Kyle Hamilton opted out of a New Year’s Six matchup with Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. But it is a modern reality, and neither Michael Mayer nor Isaiah Foskey is in tow as the Irish prepare for South Carolina, hot quarterback Spencer Rattler, and the 2022 Gator Bowl.
Gamecocks offer instate wide receiver

Another instate prospect posted news of an offer from South Carolina on Friday night. Jayden Sellers, a 2025 wide receiver from South Florence (S.C.) High School, announced the offer around 6:30 p.m. Syracuse offered earlier this summer. In South Florence’s 4A state title win over Northwestern last weekend, Sellers caught...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett discusses suit choice for Heisman Trophy ceremony

NEW YORK — On Saturday night, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett donned a black Tom Ford suit with a gray tie as he stood toe to toe with the three other finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy. As Bennett explained shortly before taking the main stage for the ceremony, the suit came courtesy of a late-night run to Atlanta that lasted longer than he expected.
Louisville DL Caleb Banks announces pledge to Florida

Former Louisville defensive lineman Caleb Banks announced his decision to transfer to Florida on Sunday afternoon, making him the Gators’ first addition via the portal this offseason. Banks, who has three years of eligibility remaining, officially visited Florida the weekend of Dec. 10. "It's a great coaching staff," Banks...
Which transfer portal quarterbacks could fit Wisconsin?

MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to the most critical position on the field, Phil Longo brings the kind of resume the Wisconsin Badgers need. UW's new offensive coordinator, who joins head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin after four seasons at North Carolina, has coached and developed his share of prolific quarterbacks, particularly in recent years.
DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Syacuse

Vincent Carroll-Jackson changed his visit from Buffalo to Syracuse this weekend, and it turned out ideal for both sides. The Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin East defensive lineman, who was also being looked at as an offensive lineman by schools, committed to the Orange at the end of the trip. He...
Four-star RB Aneyas Williams Talks Interest in Notre Dame

One of the top running backs in the class of 2024 is getting close to a final decision. Hannibal (Mo.) high school four-star running back Aneyas Williams will announce his commitment on Friday, Dec. 16. The finalists include Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky. Irish Illustrated and 247Sports recently caught...
LSU running back commit Trey Holly adds to high school legacy in championship defeat

LSU running back commit Trey Holly came up a bit short once again in the LHSAA state championship. But in the process he continued to add to his legacy as one of the great, most accomplished running backs in Louisiana high school history. Though it came in defeat, Holly capped off his five-year career as a starter for Union Parish high school with a 115-yard rushing performance that included a touchdown in a 35-13 loss to the Many Tigers.
Live Updates: Virginia Tech 28, Oklahoma State 23

Oklahoma State basketball is back on the road for another neutral-site non-conference matchup against Virginia Tech ini-side the Barclays Center on Sunday. Follow below for live updates, highlights, scores and stats as the Cowboys take on the Hokies:. 1ST HALF. ** Oklahoma State wins the tip **. Virginia Tech 5,...
