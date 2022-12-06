Read full article on original website
Transfer WR Ali Jennings sets three official visits
Transfer receiver sets a trio of official visits.
Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors
Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
Transfer DL Davon Townley gets several offers since entering portal
Penn State defensive end transfer Davon Townley has only been in the transfer portal for two days but has several offers and interested schools coming at. USF was one of the first schools to reach out and new head coach Alex Golesh is looking to bring Townley down on a visit. While that has not been firmly set, Townley says that is one trip he is trying to make happen and he is interested in heading south.
Top247 wide receiver backs off early commitment to Tennessee
A highly ranked Class of 2024 prospect backed off his early commitment to Tennessee on Thursday night. Top247 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, a junior at Greenville (S.C.) High School, announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from the Vols, reopening his recruitment less than two weeks after the final game of his junior season.
Colorado football transfer portal updates: Austin Johnson plans to move on
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
Michigan football pays tribute to ‘Meechie’ following his death
Former Muskegon football star Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, who was invited onto the Michigan football team earlier this fall and became an inspiration for the program and so many others, has died following a battle with cancer. The Big Reds announced the news Friday morning, and U-M confirmed the...
Notre Dame Notebook: Freeman Discusses Gator Bowl Expectations
Their best offensive player won’t participate, nor will Notre Dame’s best defensive player. No, this isn’t December 2021 when both running back Kyren Williams and safety Kyle Hamilton opted out of a New Year’s Six matchup with Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. But it is a modern reality, and neither Michael Mayer nor Isaiah Foskey is in tow as the Irish prepare for South Carolina, hot quarterback Spencer Rattler, and the 2022 Gator Bowl.
Coach Prime's first group of visitors with Colorado Buffaloes has star power
New Buffs head coach Deion Sanders traveled back to Colorado on Thursday in preparation of one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent program history. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes are set to host four official visitors and seven notable unofficial visitors...
Gamecocks offer instate wide receiver
Another instate prospect posted news of an offer from South Carolina on Friday night. Jayden Sellers, a 2025 wide receiver from South Florence (S.C.) High School, announced the offer around 6:30 p.m. Syracuse offered earlier this summer. In South Florence’s 4A state title win over Northwestern last weekend, Sellers caught...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett discusses suit choice for Heisman Trophy ceremony
NEW YORK — On Saturday night, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett donned a black Tom Ford suit with a gray tie as he stood toe to toe with the three other finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy. As Bennett explained shortly before taking the main stage for the ceremony, the suit came courtesy of a late-night run to Atlanta that lasted longer than he expected.
Louisville DL Caleb Banks announces pledge to Florida
Former Louisville defensive lineman Caleb Banks announced his decision to transfer to Florida on Sunday afternoon, making him the Gators’ first addition via the portal this offseason. Banks, who has three years of eligibility remaining, officially visited Florida the weekend of Dec. 10. "It's a great coaching staff," Banks...
Which transfer portal quarterbacks could fit Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to the most critical position on the field, Phil Longo brings the kind of resume the Wisconsin Badgers need. UW's new offensive coordinator, who joins head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin after four seasons at North Carolina, has coached and developed his share of prolific quarterbacks, particularly in recent years.
DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Syacuse
Vincent Carroll-Jackson changed his visit from Buffalo to Syracuse this weekend, and it turned out ideal for both sides. The Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin East defensive lineman, who was also being looked at as an offensive lineman by schools, committed to the Orange at the end of the trip. He...
Four-star RB Aneyas Williams Talks Interest in Notre Dame
One of the top running backs in the class of 2024 is getting close to a final decision. Hannibal (Mo.) high school four-star running back Aneyas Williams will announce his commitment on Friday, Dec. 16. The finalists include Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky. Irish Illustrated and 247Sports recently caught...
Watch: Brian Mason Ready To Match Wits With South Carolina’s Special Teams
Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason talked about the challenge in preparing for the Gamecock's special teams units and his takeaways from the season and moving forward. The perfect gift for Notre Dame alumni, families, and fans of all things Irish!. Here Come the IRISH! Vividly told through the Leprechaun’s eyes,...
LSU running back commit Trey Holly adds to high school legacy in championship defeat
LSU running back commit Trey Holly came up a bit short once again in the LHSAA state championship. But in the process he continued to add to his legacy as one of the great, most accomplished running backs in Louisiana high school history. Though it came in defeat, Holly capped off his five-year career as a starter for Union Parish high school with a 115-yard rushing performance that included a touchdown in a 35-13 loss to the Many Tigers.
Watch: Al Golden Breaks Down South Carolina’s Offense and Reflects On His First Year
Defensive Coordinator Al Golden breaks down the South Carolina offense, which includes redshirt junior quarterback Spencer Rattler, and reflects on his first season at Notre Dame. The perfect gift for Notre Dame alumni, families, and fans of all things Irish!. Here Come the IRISH! Vividly told through the Leprechaun’s eyes,...
Live Updates: Virginia Tech 28, Oklahoma State 23
Oklahoma State basketball is back on the road for another neutral-site non-conference matchup against Virginia Tech ini-side the Barclays Center on Sunday. Follow below for live updates, highlights, scores and stats as the Cowboys take on the Hokies:. 1ST HALF. ** Oklahoma State wins the tip **. Virginia Tech 5,...
