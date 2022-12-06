Read full article on original website
Braves News: Alex Anthopoulos discusses Joe Jimenez acquisition, Dansby Swanson’s market, and more
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos caught up with the media to discuss the Wednesday evening acquisition of reliever Joe Jiminez. Joe Jiminez was acquired from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for Justyn-Henry Malloy and Jake Higginbotham. “We’ve been trying to acquire him for quite some time,” Alex Anthopoulos said...
Braves News: Hot stove update, seasons in review, and more
The hot stove was rather frigid on Friday as Winter Meetings are behind us and the next notable offseason date comes on January 13, where players who are arbitration-eligible will configure a salary with their clubs. Aside from the signing of Joe Jimenez, the Atlanta Braves had a quiet few days at the Winter Meetings and the club’s biggest question mark still remains at shortstop.
Hot Stove open thread
The Washington Nationals agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with free agent Trevor Williams. The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the teams that have shown interest in free agent third baseman Justin Turner. Carlos Rodon is the biggest name remaining on the starting pitcher market and he is reportedly looking...
2022 Atlanta Braves Season in Review: Collin McHugh
The Atlanta Braves signed reliever Collin McHugh last March and he quickly became one of their most versatile and reliable options. The Braves signed McHugh to a two-year, $10 million deal that also includes a $6 million club option for 2024. What were the expectations?. McHugh was coming off of...
2022 Atlanta Braves Minor League Player Review: Dylan Dodd
Dylan Dodd was the Atlanta Braves’ third-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, and he came in to the system with expectations of immediate success. Though the road last season was not always smooth, he lived up to his billing and became one of the top pitching prospects in the organization.
Battery Power TV: Ronald Acuña Jr.’s ready to don his cape again
Ronald Acuña Jr. never truly got going in his return from a knee injury, but there were still glimpses of the superstar doing superstar things. Even limited, Acuña hit 14 percent above league average, stole 29 bases and hit 15 home runs, solid production even if it wasn’t to the lofty standards he’d set.
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Gerald Williams
1970 - Rico Carty injures his knee in a Dominican League game. The injury will cause Carty to miss the entire 1971 season. 1997 - The Braves acquire outfielder Gerald Williams from the Brewers in exchange for Chad Fox. MLB History. 1906 - Harry Pulliam is reelected president of the...
Daily Hammer Podcast: A Wild Week could mean a wild offseason for the Braves
What a fun and crazy week it has been. Many big names signed for BIG dollar amounts as the Winter Meetings progressed this week. The end result is several contenders from 2022 remaining in a strong spot for 2023 and beyond. For the Braves, the first significant offseason mood was adding to a clear strength of their squad. However, there are still multiple needs to fill, and the most obvious resolution (Dansby Swanson) may not be as much of a possibility as it once was.
