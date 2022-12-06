Prep Basketball Roundup: Basham, Patton and Boothe score in double figures in Mercer Christian win

Mercer Christian's Sam Boothe drives the lane against Pipestem during a game on Jan. 29 (Greg Barnett/File Photo)

Princeton – Shaye Basham scored 19 points as Mercer Christian improved to 3-2 with a 70-32 victory over the Boys Home of Va. Monday evening in Princeton.

MJ Patton and Sam Boothe also scored in double figures for the Cavaliers with 15 and 18 points, respectively, in the win. Boothe also hauled in 12 rebounds.

Tim Kengi led Boys Home of Va. with 13 points.

MCA improves to 3-2 and will host Jefferson Christian on Monday at 7:30