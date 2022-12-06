ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Shasta, CA

Suspect identified in 2 Medford robberies

Dec. 9—Police are asking for tips to find a man suspected in two armed robberies at Medford businesses last weekend, and they say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. James Austin Buchanan, 23, is wanted on charges accusing him of robberies reported at 9:15 a.m. Sunday at...
MEDFORD, OR
Rogue Valley teen sentenced after shooting homeless man in head

Dec. 8—Levi Cole Murray was sentenced Wednesday to more than 16 years in a juvenile and then adult prison after shooting a man in the head when he was 17 years old. Murray, now 19, will remain in the custody of Oregon Youth Authority, which handles juveniles convicted of crimes, until he's 25 years old. He'll then be transferred to an Oregon Department of Corrections prison, according to court records and the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.
MEDFORD, OR

