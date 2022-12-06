What a fun and crazy week it has been. Many big names signed for BIG dollar amounts as the Winter Meetings progressed this week. The end result is several contenders from 2022 remaining in a strong spot for 2023 and beyond. For the Braves, the first significant offseason mood was adding to a clear strength of their squad. However, there are still multiple needs to fill, and the most obvious resolution (Dansby Swanson) may not be as much of a possibility as it once was.

