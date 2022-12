BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest woman admitted shooting her boyfriend in the head at their home early Sunday, according to a probable cause declaration. Renee Molina, who turned 23 on Monday, told police she pointed a gun at her boyfriend and fired, according to the declaration filed in Superior Court. Joseph Loza, 24, died […]

