houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely Presented with CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award
Terrebonne General Health System Director of Protective Services Percy Mosely was presented with the CASA of Terrebonne Mosely Courville Award. Mosely regularly volunteers at local fundraisers and Terrebonne General events, most notable for cooking his jambalaya or white beans. Every year CASA of Terrebonne host a Volunteer Appreciation Social to...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - December 9, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on December 9, 2022.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Central Lafourche Biddy enjoys fun Saturday
Central Lafourche Biddy Basketball had a fun day of action at the Lockport Recreation Center. See photos of the afternoon in this gallery. Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.
brproud.com
Five numbers deliver $50,000 after winning Pick 5 ticket sold in Assumption Parish
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone woke up $50,000 richer this week. A Pick 5 drawing took place on Tuesday, December 6, and the winning numbers were 3,2,5,4 and 7. A winning Pick 5 ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Shop N Save located at 124 Highway 70 Spur in Plattenville.
brproud.com
Shots fired in Livingston Parish neighborhood Saturday
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 8000 block of Magnolia Boulevard after shots were reportedly fired in the area. The sheriff’s office says no one was injured but bullet holes were found in a nearby shed.
NOLA.com
Sugar, clothing and land tycoon Leon Godchaux had a secret. His great-great-grandson's book explores his life.
“It’s a classic immigrant story,” Peter M. Wolf said of his new book, “The Sugar King: Leon Godchaux, A New Orleans Legend, His Creole Slave and His Jewish Roots.”. “You come to America, you spend all your time establishing a family and a business, then over time it disappears,” he said.
houmatimes.com
GALLERY: Lafourche Parish School Board Awards and Recognition Night
Congratulations to all that were recognized at the December Lafourche Parish School District’s Awards and Recognition Night! There were many staff, faculty, and students recognized this month for amazing accomplishments! Here is a gallery of the awards and recognition night:
houmatimes.com
Nolan Brunet, RN Named Latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient
Nolan Brunet, RN, has won the latest award. Brunet joined Terrebonne General Health System in 1998 and works in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) where he cares for and monitors patients who received anesthesia for their surgical procedures. “I enjoy caring for patients in their time of need and assisting...
whereyat.com
New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake
Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
22-Year-Old Louisiana Man Indicted for Assaulting Federal Agent in Slidell, Louisiana
22-Year-Old Louisiana Man Indicted for Assaulting Federal Agent in Slidell, Louisiana. New Orleans, Louisiana – Deandre Cross, 22, was indicted for assaulting a federal agent in Slidell, Louisiana on June 8, 2022, and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Napoleonville (Napoleonville, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Napoleonville. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies and Ascension Parish deputies arrived at a nearby hospital to conduct an investigation into an injury accident that happened in Ascension Parish.
NOLA.com
Pickleball and a beer? New courts with bar, restaurant, coming to New Orleans; see where
Construction is underway on a pickleball facility in the Lower Garden District that will feature indoor and outdoor courts, a restaurant and a bar, as local entrepreneurs look to capitalize on soaring interest in a sport that's quickly expanding across the U.S. The Exchange Pickleball + Bar, as the venue...
Two Louisiana Men Charged with Mail Theft and Unlawful Possession of Postal Key Face Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted
Two Louisiana Men Charged with Mail Theft and Unlawful Possession of Postal Key Face Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – Kelan Perry Gennings and Eric Williams have been charged with mail theft and unlawful possession of a postal key in Covington, Louisiana, facing up to five and ten years in prison, respectively.
wwno.org
Where Y'Eat: Hubig's return brings back more than pie
The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...
brproud.com
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Ascension Parish
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – The Powerball jackpot currently stands at $116,000,000. That is the amount of the advertised annuity after the latest drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for the drawing on Wednesday night were 06, 28, 44, 59, 61, 21. No one took home the jackpot after...
brproud.com
Louisiana woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of vape items
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mercedes Elizabeth Usey, 22, of Thibodaux, is accused of stealing “a large amount of assorted vape items,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. The alleged theft took place on June 24 at Big E’s Discount Cigarettes located at 2713 LA-1.
Third arrest made in Violet homicide
The St. Bernard Sheriff’s office has arrested 21-year-old Cody Adams in connection to homicide in November.
The Absolute Best New Orleans Po'Boys According To Locals
Po'Boys and New Orleans go hand in hand. Like everything in the Crescent City, it is unique to the culture of Louisiana. After all, up until the Louisiana Purchase of 1803 when the United States purchased the territory, most households spoke French even after the purchase (via Slate). Americans settled in the Garden District to the west of the central area known as the French Quarter. However, even as English started to become more common, the marks of the previous culture permeated in the architecture, the culture, the names of the people, and most of all the types of food that make the Southern city extremely unique in the US.
fox8live.com
Portion of massive Terrebonne, Lafourche hurricane protection project breaks ground
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Federal dollars are flowing to the massive Morganza to the Gulf flood protection project and on Friday (Dec. 9) a groundbreaking ceremony took place for a portion of the $12.9 billion project located in the Terrebonne Parish community of Montegut. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...
brproud.com
Two good samaritans rescue a Louisiana family in an incident some are calling ‘a Christmas Miracle’
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are praising two good samaritans for jumping into action and saving a family of four from a near-drowning incident. The members of the family are thankful to be alive, after a frightening crash that ended with their vehicle submerged underwater...
