Future Midland Mayor talks plans for 2023 and beyond
MIDLAND, Texas — Lori Blong will be the new Mayor of Midland come 2023 and she's ready to take the seat. "I'm very excited to get started with the council and to work back to a lot of communication within our council, that's a huge priority," said Mayor-elect Blong.
See Beautiful Christmas Marriage Proposal At Starlight Village In Odessa!
It's Christmas time! A time to get in the car and head on over to see the Christmas Lights! And, if you are in Odessa, Texas then you hit up Starlight Village to check out the full display of Christmas Lights! Well, what if you and your man are checking out the lights and all of a sudden among all the exhibits, you see a special message to you? That's what happened recently at Starlight Village in Odessa. See Video Below!
MISD school board chooses lone finalist for superintendent position
MIDLAND, Texas — In a school board meeting Wednesday night, the Midland ISD Board of Trustees announced the lone finalist for its superintendent position. The finalist named in the meeting is Dr. Stephanie Howard. Howard's most recent position was superintendent of Crane ISD, according to board president Bryan Murry.
Local bar and barbershop celebrates one year
A local bar and barbershop is celebrating one year in business. Ntoxifaded, located on 902 N County Road West in Odessa, provides not only a place to get your haircut, but also a cool place to hangout and grab a drink with friends. “We wanted to do something different,” says owner Pete Mcgarity. “Something innovative, […]
Ector County Juvenile Justice Center goes back out for bid
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County needs a new juvenile justice center. “We have a lot of structural problems with the building,” said Maria Sosa, the Ector County Assistant Chief of Juvenile Probation. Not to mention a new setup to hold children. “Right now, it’s just a great,...
Former Midland Christian employees amend lawsuit against City of Midland, police officers
MIDLAND, Texas — The "Midland Christian Five" have submitted an amended complaint to a federal judge concerning their lawsuit against the City of Midland and the three police officers involved in their arrests. The original lawsuit, which was filed in late August 2022, claims Jared Lee, Dana Ellis, Matthew...
Tenants at HomeTowne Studios Inn react to deadly stabbing
MIDLAND, Texas — A woman was stabbed to death at the HomeTowne Studios Inn in Midland Thursday morning. Tenants reported hearing a disturbance around 4:30 a.m., with police responding to calls about the disturbance around 5 a.m. When police got to the scene, they found Mariela Galindo Lozano, 28,...
20th Annual Odessa H-E-B Feast on Friday
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This Friday at the Ector County Coliseum thousands of Odessa residents will give thanks together and share a festive holiday meal. “We believe that we live here, all of our partners live here and work here so we can’t give back to our community. And this is just one of many ways that we do it” April Wright, Area Community Coordinator for H-E-B.
Student Arrested For Making Threats
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ECISD police arrested a student today, after he made threats towards another student. Officers say that the Permian High School freshman was arrested after he told another student he would have his brother come and shoot him. The boy that was arrested now faces the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of […]
Vehicle crashes into Odessa home
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a home early Friday morning. A CBS7 crew on the scene reports that there is significant damage to the house which is located on 42nd Street near Delwood Avenue. Police have one eastbound lane...
Life-size Coca-Cola snow globe coming to United Supermarkets in Midland and Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Two United Supermarkets stores in the Midland-Odessa area will be hosting a free holiday photo experience on Saturday, courtesy of Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. The events will feature a life-size snow globe and free samples of Coca-Cola products. The display will be set up at the store...
Permian freshman arrested for threatening another student
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday afternoon, ECISD police arrested a freshman at Permian High School for telling another student he would have his brother come and shoot him. The boy faces the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Firearm in a School or Bus.
Odessan charged with continuous family violence
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after the Odessa Police Department responded multiple times to complaints of abuse. Marquis Douglas, 31, has been charged with Continuous Family Violence. According to an affidavit, on October 4, OPD officers responded to a home on Eastland Avenue to investigate a […]
MPD investigating deadly crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left a portion of Highway 191 closed for several hours Thursday morning. Around 6:30 a.m. on December 8, officers with MPD’s Traffic Division were called to a single vehicle rollover crash in the 5700 block of Highway 191. Investigators said the vehicle […]
Florida man killed in Midland Co crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety says one person is dead and another was injured after a crash on Tuesday morning at Farm to Market 307 and Country Road 1050. DPS says a crash between two semi-trailer trucks happened when a Freightliner truck that was heading northbound on CR 1050 failed […]
MPD investigating stabbing death at Hometowne Studios
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating an early morning incident that left one person dead. According to MPD, around 5:00 a.m. on December 8, officers responded to a stabbing at Hometowne Studios on S Midkiff Road. The name of the victim has not yet been released. The homicide investigation is ongoing, and […]
Odessa Woman Pleads Guilty to $7.9 Million in Tax Fraud
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Rita Elia Sanchez, 45, pleaded guilty Dec. 8, to two counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of a false tax return. Sanchez will also have to pay just under 8 million dollars in restitution. According to court documents Sanchez owned and operated an...
Former Legacy student arrested after stealing car from school
MIDLAND, Texas — A former Legacy High School student is in jail after stealing multiple cars from people at the school. Anzell Coleman has been charged with two counts of unauthorized use a vehicle and one counts of theft greater than $30,000 and less than $150,000. According to documents...
47-Year-Old Rigoberto Eduardo Fernandez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Midland County (Midland County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Midland County on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of FM 307 and SCR 1050 at around 8:38 a.m.
Midlander accused of threatening woman at Walmart
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after he allegedly confronted a group of people at Walmart and threatened a woman at knifepoint. Jesus Ledesma, 41, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, on November 29, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched […]
