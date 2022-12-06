ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Falls Short of Bronko Nagurski Trophy

By Stephen Thompson
He was the first Pitt Panther to be named a finalist for the award since Aaron Donald.

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey fell short of the highest award a college defender can win this week.

The Charlotte Touchdown Club selected Alabama linebacker Will Anderson as the winner of this year's Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given annually to the best defensive player in college football. He beat out Pitt's Kancey, USC defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu and Georgia safety Chris Smith to win.

Kancey, the 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, is all but certain not to return to Pitt for his senior season. After amassing 91 total tackles, 34.5 for a loss and 16 sacks over 33 games in three years as a Panther, he is destined to make a lot of money as an early NFL Draft pick this spring. He will not play in the bowl game either after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder. Head coach Pat Narduzzi said Kancey would have played if he was healthy.

Aaron Donald is the only other Panther to have won or been nominated for the award. The Nagurski was one of many trophies he took home following his dominant 2013 season.

Kancey is still a finalist for the Outland Trophy, given to the best lineman in college football.

