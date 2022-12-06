Read full article on original website
Gordon Moore
5d ago
At least this was not a pop in at midnight text that you have lost your job. I have nothing to do any of this I just wanted to say thank God for the company and it owners or the business to be upfront with it employees to let them know what was going on and some were going to lose their jobs. Things will pickup an hopefully that those who have lost their jobs and get their jobs back if and when the economy picks back up. Like I said before I have nothing to do with this . I AM SO SORRY FOR THE ONES WHO LOST THERE JOBS JUST BELIEVE IN GOD AND THINGS WILL GET BETTER.
E Dog
5d ago
But Brandon says things are great. That jobs are coming back to the US. That he's our savior.
Reply(1)
University of North Alabama to give Nucor employees reduced tuition
The program is meant to help with worker retention as employees pursue higher education.
wtva.com
Over a hundred job openings at a local furniture manufacturer
ECRU, Miss. (WTVA) - Many people have been effected by recent layoff in the area. But, a local company is expanding. There are over a hundred job openings for American Furniture, Peak Living, and Independent Furniture. The companies are mainly looking for seasoned furniture workers. Experience with upholstery, Frame assembly,...
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture's promises and did it deliver?
United Furniture Industries received more than $3 million in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. UFI, which had ranked #39 on FDMC 300's listing of wood-products companies with an estimated $321 million in sales, notified its 2,700 workers by email and text that it was closing the business immediately and that workers should not show up to work. Truckers on the road were told not to deliver their cargo, but to return it to company facilities.
trbnews.net
For the town of Golden, new Dollar General Market is big early Christmas gift
GOLDEN, Miss. | Crews were busy Tuesday hurriedly stocking shelves and making final preparations for Friday’s opening of the new Dollar General Market store on Red Bay Road in Golden. Located at the site of what used to be Baymont Incorporated, the 12,236-square-foot store will be the company’s third...
ourmshome.com
North Mississippi Photographer Provides Hope to Laid Off Employees
Following thousands of layoffs in the Tupelo region, holidays will be more challenging for many after recently losing employment. Mooreville photographer Kathryn Enlow of “Kathryn Leigh Photography” had a series of Santa sessions booked with clients. She felt impressed to ask her Santa, “Santa Sarge,” if he would be willing to do one more day of photo shoots with her. Santa Sarge is known for visiting children at St. Jude and Le Bonheur. Kathryn said, “I asked him what do you think about offering free Santa photos to these families who have just lost their jobs? I don’t know why, but I feel we need to give these away. He said, well, you already know what I think. Let’s give all that we can.”
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Savannah (TN)
Savannah is a city located on the east side of the Tennessee River. This city is in Hardin County and the county seat of the county, in Tennessee, United States. Savannah had a population of 7,213 at the 2020 National Population Census, showing a 3.3% population growth from 6,982 in 2010.
WAAY-TV
Madison homesteader says rising prices, avian flu outbreak have more people shopping local for eggs
You might notice the price of eggs is significantly up this holiday season. According to the the U.S. Department of Agriculture, egg prices jumped more than 10% in October, putting the average price for a carton of eggs at $3.42. Experts say this particular spike can be traced back to...
myjrpaper.com
Back through the years in Marion County...
Masons of Boston, later Brilliant, are shown in this photo of about 1905 and submitted by Beth Gibbs. The first Masonic Lodge in Brilliant was in the Brilliant School, which had two classrooms on the first floor and one classroom and the lodge on the second floor. Shown in the...
wtva.com
Overturned Vehicle Blocks All Traffic
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) -- A large vehicle overturned in Monroe County is causing a part of Highway 45, south of Tronox, to temporarily close. The picture shared by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department this morning shows the vehicle on its side in the middle of the road and blocking all traffic.
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: 12th Avenue in Sheffield
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on 12th Avenue in Sheffield. The...
1900s Estate is Fayette County Alabama’s Most Expensive Home
Southern charm is bountiful in this vintage piece of real estate in Fayette County Alabama. The main home is a bed & breakfast that was built in the 1900s and checks in at close to 5,000 square feet. In addition, the Rose House Inn includes a cottage that was added...
bctribune.com
Alabama man killed in truck wreck off State Highway 36
DPS troopers are investigating an early Monday morning fatal accident involving an Alabama man who drove his southbound truck off of State Highway 36 South, crossed the northbound lane and crashed into a tree. Joseph Langlois, 57, of Florence, Alabama, was pronounced dead at the scene by Burleson County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace James Baldwin. Baldwin has ordered an autopsy to be performed at…
North Alabama teen and mother to be featured on national cooking show
Gingerbread Bakery's 'master chef,' Madison Howton is only 18 years old.
WBBJ
Savannah resident among winners in statewide photo contest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A West Tennessean is among the winners of a statewide contest!. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, after a record number of entries into the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife magazine photo contest, their staff narrowed it down to 13 photos. Winners were:. Frank Snyder of Athens.
tippahnews.com
Eating out with Jeff Jones review: Hwy 41 Fish and Steak House Review
Hwy 41 Fish and Steak House. @ 4390 hwy 41, Pontotoc, MS. Opens at 4:30pm, Thursday through Sunday for supper. Accepts cash and local checks only. What do you call a restaurant that doesn’t advertise, has no signs telling who they are? Operate in an old, white, concrete block building, in the middle of the country? And a gravel parking lot in front, and room to tie up your horses in back?
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Hook Street in Tuscumbia
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Hook Street in Tuscumbia. The...
The Poultry Site
USDA confirms avian influenza in backyard flock in Alabama
The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial backyard flock, non-poultry in Lawrence County, Alabama. Samples from the flock were tested at the Alabama State Diagnostic Laboratories, part of the...
Sheffield residents concerned after city council appoints new municipal judge
Some residents in Sheffield aren't happy with how the city council chose to appoint a new municipal judge.
Two former local high school standouts & former USA quarterback latest additions to North Alabama’s coaching staff
The Brent Dearmon era has officially begun for the UNA football program, and Dearmon has already begun building his staff out in the Shoals.
wtva.com
Tupelo Fire Department's Station 2 demolished
After many years of service, Fire Station 2 in Tupelo is demolished. After many years of service, Fire Station 2 is demolished in Tupelo.
