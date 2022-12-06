Read full article on original website
Related
Retired Navy SEAL Chris Beck, who came out as trans, announces detransition: ‘destroyed my life’
A retired Navy SEAL who became famous nearly 10 years ago after coming out as transgender announced he is detransitioning and called on Americans to “wake up” about how transgender health services are hurting children. “Everything you see on CNN with my face, do not even believe a word of it,” Chris Beck, formerly known as Kristin Beck, told conservative influencer Robby Starbuck in an interview published earlier this month. “Everything that happened to me for the last ten years destroyed my life. I destroyed my life. I’m not a victim. I did this to myself, but I had help.” “I take full responsibility,”...
"We’re losing the battle:" how to combat the decline of life expectancy in the U.S.
KYW Newsradio’s Matt Leon spoke with Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, director of the Bloomberg American Health Initiative, about shocking life expectancy rates in the U.S.
How did Advent calendars become a beloved holiday tradition?
Advent calendars come in many forms, even catering to adults with small bottles of wine or whiskey instead of chocolate, but how did the tradition begin?
Comments / 0