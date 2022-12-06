ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities react to death of actress Kirstie Alley

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Celebrities posted on social media Monday evening, following the death of actress Kirstie Alley, who died after a battle with cancer.

Alley, 71, died after a battle with cancer. Her children, True and Lillie Parker said in a post on Twitter that the cancer was recently discovered.

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” her children said.

Celebrities, including her close friends, shared their condolences on social media Monday evening.

John Travolta who co-starred in two films with Alley — “Look Who’s Talking,” and “Look Who’s Talking Too” — shared a tribute via an Instagram post, according to The Associated Press.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” Travolta said, along with a photo of Alley. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

Al Roker home from hospital following second blood clot scare

Al Roker is now recovering at home following his second hospitalization for blood clots in recent months. The beloved weatherman and Today personality was feted by his co-hosts Friday morning, who gave viewers an update on his condition. Hoda Kotb said, "We've been waiting to say this. We have some...
