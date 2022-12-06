Columbus businesses' liquor licenses in jeopardy after city council objects to renewals

Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
27 applications filed for vacant Columbus City Council seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Twenty-seven people submitted their resumes to the Columbus City Clerk to be considered for the vacant City Council seat. “We appreciate the interest of residents and will follow the City Charter and Code to ensure a continuation of governance by Columbus City Council,” Council President Shannon Hardin said in a statement. “Since 2023 is also an election year for Council members as we prepare to go into a new district system, I believe we should appoint an experienced caretaker to the seat who will not be a candidate in 2023.”
myfox28columbus.com
Top Columbus police brass pushing to make impact in the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Trying to make an impact on the ground level. ABC 6 went on the streets with the Columbus Division of Police's top brass. The department is pushing to better connect with the community and clean up crime in some tough neighborhoods. Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts walked the community with ABC 6 giving us exclusive insight into steps officers are taking to literally save lives.
myfox28columbus.com
Grove City couple received unemployment benefits after contacting Problem Solvers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Approved for unemployment benefits in October, a Grove City couple called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say they had not received benefits for months due to a series of errors made by the state. "(Taxpayers) should be really disappointed in the people running...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Schools names interim superintendent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools named its district's interim superintendent on Friday. Dr. Angela Chapman was named interim superintendent, effective Jan. 1, 2023, according to a statement by Columbus City Schools. The announcement comes after Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced on Thursday that she intends to retire...
myfox28columbus.com
91 deadly crashes by Oct. 3 in Franklin County, 52% involved lack of seatbelts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County has had over 90 fatal car accidents this year, according to the Franklin County Safe Communities Program. According to Franklin County Safe Communities Program, 45% of those crashes involved drugs or alcohol, 52% involved lack of seatbelts, and 26% involved a bicyclist or pedestrian.
myfox28columbus.com
Patient speaks out after having surgery the day before 'Dr. Roxy's' license was suspended
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of four from Vandalia, Ohio said she had surgery at Roxy Plastic Surgery the day before Dr. Katharine Grawe's license was suspended. Julie Hager said she traveled from the Dayton area to Powell on Nov. 17 to get the 'Mommy Makeover,' a surgery including a breast augment and tummy tuck.
myfox28columbus.com
Thieves steal sound equipment, booze, cash from Brewery District concert venue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Brewery District music spot is now scrambling to find new sound equipment after being forced to temporarily close after thieves broke into the venue over the weekend. "I feel very violated," said Yalan Papillons, owner of Double Happiness, a concert spot on South Front...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus doctor discusses ways to staying healthy this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Respiratory illnesses and the Flu are showing no signs of slowing down this winter. OhioHealth Dr. Steve Auciello director of family medicine shares tips on how people can stay healthy during the winter months with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County detectives searching for truck involved in shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying the owner or driver of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting last month. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office released a photo of a black-colored truck they said has dark tinted windows, including the windshield.
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for robbery suspects that beat up man after connecting online
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for two people accused of assaulting and robbing a man after they connected online for a potential car sale. Investigators said the incident happened on July 24, 2022, around 5:20 p.m. The victim said he viewed a car for potential sale on the Offer Up website and met in a Walmart parking lot near Bethel Road and Sawmill Road.
myfox28columbus.com
Rides 4 Refugees hopes to provide safe, reliable work wheels for those resettled in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Most Central Ohioans rue traffic issues that might make them late to work or home, but for one of Columbus’ newest residents, being able to sit in traffic is a blessing. Abdul Hamidi is one of the first to be helped by a new...
myfox28columbus.com
A glimpse at the future of the Ohio State Fairgrounds
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Expo Center and State Fair will undergo major changes in the years to come. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the strategic vision of the Expo 2050 Task Force. The initial plan includes renderings of the 360-acre...
myfox28columbus.com
'Buckeyes Gear' Christmas Gift Ideas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas is fast approaching, and if you are still looking for the perfect buckeye gear for the fanatic in your life, we have you covered. Former Buckeye and Co-Founder of 2nd & 7 Foundation Ryan Miller shares his favorites Buckeye gift ideas with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
myfox28columbus.com
CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon reveals why she plans to retire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dr. Talisa Dixon sat down with ABC 6 for a wide-ranging interview discussing her time in Columbus. Although short, she feels she’s helped to move the district forward. She admits at times it has been a bumpy ride. "The last couple days and that...
myfox28columbus.com
Substitute teacher charged, suspected of bringing gun to Hilliard elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A gun was found in a substitute teacher's purse while at a Hilliard elementary school on Friday. According to the Hilliard Division of Police, a handgun was found in a handbag that belonged to 45-year-old Cynthia Wingo. Police said Wingo taught at Norwich Elementary School...
myfox28columbus.com
2 men killed in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed in a north Columbus shooting on Thursday. The shooting happened in the area of 1004 Marland Drive North around 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 37-year-old man died...
myfox28columbus.com
Nationwide Children's donors light up the lawn at Columbus Commons
The Columbus Commons Holiday Lights will have a new feature this year – a 10’ Butterfly display that is part of Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s new “Light Up the Lawn, Light Up A Life” campaign. The Butterfly will light up anytime someone donates $10 or...
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County deputy saves man from sinking car in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies saved a man after he crashed his car into the water in west Columbus Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a car in the water at Alton Darby Creek Road near Walker Road. The driver couldn't get...
myfox28columbus.com
Man killed in east Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died after a Jeep ran off I-670 west and crashed in a parking lot east of downtown Columbus early Friday morning. Officers found the Jeep ran off the roadway, down an embankment, and up the other side before it rolled over and stopped in the rear of 1521 Old Leonard Avenue around 2:20 am.
myfox28columbus.com
CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announces plans to retire at end of school year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced on Thursday that she intends to retire at the end of the school year next summer, according to a statement just sent to media by the district. Her retirement will be effective June 30, 2023, after what...
