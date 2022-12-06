ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus businesses' liquor licenses in jeopardy after city council objects to renewals

By Isabelle Hanson, Jarrod Clay
myfox28columbus.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

27 applications filed for vacant Columbus City Council seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Twenty-seven people submitted their resumes to the Columbus City Clerk to be considered for the vacant City Council seat. “We appreciate the interest of residents and will follow the City Charter and Code to ensure a continuation of governance by Columbus City Council,” Council President Shannon Hardin said in a statement. “Since 2023 is also an election year for Council members as we prepare to go into a new district system, I believe we should appoint an experienced caretaker to the seat who will not be a candidate in 2023.”
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Top Columbus police brass pushing to make impact in the community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Trying to make an impact on the ground level. ABC 6 went on the streets with the Columbus Division of Police's top brass. The department is pushing to better connect with the community and clean up crime in some tough neighborhoods. Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts walked the community with ABC 6 giving us exclusive insight into steps officers are taking to literally save lives.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Schools names interim superintendent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools named its district's interim superintendent on Friday. Dr. Angela Chapman was named interim superintendent, effective Jan. 1, 2023, according to a statement by Columbus City Schools. The announcement comes after Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced on Thursday that she intends to retire...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus doctor discusses ways to staying healthy this winter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Respiratory illnesses and the Flu are showing no signs of slowing down this winter. OhioHealth Dr. Steve Auciello director of family medicine shares tips on how people can stay healthy during the winter months with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Franklin County detectives searching for truck involved in shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying the owner or driver of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting last month. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office released a photo of a black-colored truck they said has dark tinted windows, including the windshield.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police searching for robbery suspects that beat up man after connecting online

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for two people accused of assaulting and robbing a man after they connected online for a potential car sale. Investigators said the incident happened on July 24, 2022, around 5:20 p.m. The victim said he viewed a car for potential sale on the Offer Up website and met in a Walmart parking lot near Bethel Road and Sawmill Road.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

A glimpse at the future of the Ohio State Fairgrounds

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Expo Center and State Fair will undergo major changes in the years to come. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the strategic vision of the Expo 2050 Task Force. The initial plan includes renderings of the 360-acre...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

'Buckeyes Gear' Christmas Gift Ideas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas is fast approaching, and if you are still looking for the perfect buckeye gear for the fanatic in your life, we have you covered. Former Buckeye and Co-Founder of 2nd & 7 Foundation Ryan Miller shares his favorites Buckeye gift ideas with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon reveals why she plans to retire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dr. Talisa Dixon sat down with ABC 6 for a wide-ranging interview discussing her time in Columbus. Although short, she feels she’s helped to move the district forward. She admits at times it has been a bumpy ride. "The last couple days and that...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 men killed in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed in a north Columbus shooting on Thursday. The shooting happened in the area of 1004 Marland Drive North around 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 37-year-old man died...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Nationwide Children's donors light up the lawn at Columbus Commons

The Columbus Commons Holiday Lights will have a new feature this year – a 10’ Butterfly display that is part of Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s new “Light Up the Lawn, Light Up A Life” campaign. The Butterfly will light up anytime someone donates $10 or...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Franklin County deputy saves man from sinking car in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies saved a man after he crashed his car into the water in west Columbus Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a car in the water at Alton Darby Creek Road near Walker Road. The driver couldn't get...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man killed in east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died after a Jeep ran off I-670 west and crashed in a parking lot east of downtown Columbus early Friday morning. Officers found the Jeep ran off the roadway, down an embankment, and up the other side before it rolled over and stopped in the rear of 1521 Old Leonard Avenue around 2:20 am.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy