Florence County Council spent millions to prepare for new industrial park
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Council spent millions to get a site ready for a huge economic development project, like the one announced this week that's bringing nearly 1,200 new jobs. Officials said they spent about $2 million dollars just to clear the site for the industrial...
Lack of land & no interstate causes big businesses to overlook Horry County, official says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Following Tuesday's announcement of a Japanese battery company bringing more than 1,000 jobs to Florence County, many residents of Horry County were left wondering why a company of that size doesn’t set up shop on the Grand Strand. Sandy Davis, president of the...
Florence senior association receives $10K grant for computer, internet training
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Senior Citizens Association (SCA) in Florence County received a $10,000 grant for the Senior Technology Program. The grant will be used for the Senior Technology Program which educates seniors on basic computer training and how to navigate the internet efficiently and safely. “The Senior Citizens...
More than 200 attend benefit for late Scotland Co. deputy
LAURINBURG, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 200 people packed the Laurinburg National Guard Saturday night for a wrestling match to benefit the family of Lt. James "Reginald" McPhatter of the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. McPhatter passed away last week following an illness. He's remembered as a man who deeply...
Pee Dee leaders expect upcoming Florence battery plant to impact neighboring communities
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some Pee Dee leaders expect the newly announced battery plant that will be built in Florence County to impact their communities. A global battery technology company headquartered in Japan will invest $810 million and create 1,170 new jobs in Florence County to support the company’s multi-year partnership with the BMW Group.
Horry County officials plan for flood mitigation in Bucksport community
BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County officials discussed their plans for flood mitigation in the Bucksport community. Officials said plans involve working on Big Bull Landing Road and Cowford Swamp. Gauges have been put in the Pee Dee and Waccamaw River at Bucksport, which will help them see the...
New Scotland County commissioners sworn-in during ceremony
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Scotland County elected two new county commissioners Monday. During the swearing-in ceremony, Bo Frizell and Darwin ‘’Duke’’ Williams, took the oath of office. Ivey took the oath of office due to being re-elected. Frizell was elected to a four-year term...
Arrested SC correctional officer previously fired for ‘sub-standard performance,’ at SC Detention Center: docs
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Two women who worked as correctional officers in Darlington County have been accused of misconduct in office and possession of marijuana, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Eunisha Campbell, 21, and Jade Scarborough, 27, were arrested Wednesday and released on bonds totaling more...
BMW supplier to build $810M EV battery cell plant in South Carolina
Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a large-scale battery cell production facility in northeast South Carolina to support its multi-year partnership with the BMW Group, the company announced Tuesday. Per the agreement, the Japan-based battery maker will supply lithium-ion batteries designed for next generation electric vehicles manufactured at...
Christmas events this coming week
Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Pee Dee region. Downtown Christmas Magic: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the 100 block of South Dargan Street in Florence. In its fourth year, the holiday event includes free hot cocoa and marshmallow roasting stations (while supplies last), decorated downtown storefronts, ugly sweater contest, crafts and games, meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, giant gingerbread slide and bounce house, animated music and light show and more. Free admission.
Myrtle Beach's emergency alerts offered in 80 languages, customizable to reach everyone
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. Myrtle Beach's emergency alert system has several features for people in the area to take advantage of and one of them is the ability to send alerts to users in more than 80 different languages.
Family Fortitude Fair connects Sumter residents with free resources
SUMTER, S.C. — The Family Fortitude Fair on Thursday aimed to connect Sumter residents with community resources. Community organizations YWCA of the Upper Lowlands and Family Ties partnered at the North Hope Center to give out school supplies, toiletries and other household items. "I don’t believe in saying that...
Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
3 charged in Williamsburg Co. shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged three people in an October shooting incident in Williamsburg County. Jomareon Zaquell Xavier Epps, 18, and Davonte Antwan Green, 20, were charged with first-degree assault and battery, breach of peace and pointing a presenting a firearm. Terell Jermaine Graham,...
Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were injured after a crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened on Wacmaaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Both people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional details...
2 arrested amid investigation into operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
Darlington Co. manufacturer to lay off 250 employees in the new year
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A manufacturing plant in Darlington County has planned to lay off 250 employees in 2023. The Darlington County manufacturer, Fiber Industries, announced its decision to lay off employees and issued workers a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice. In the WARN notice obtained by...
7 Darlington County correctional officers arrested in past 18 months
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven correctional officers with the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County were arrested for various crimes in the past 18 months. They're no longer with the department. The former officers are charged with various crimes, including bringing drugs and contraband into the...
Medical malpractice claims filed against McLeod Health involving 2 deaths: Lawyer
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Notice of Intent to pursue medical negligence claims has been filed against McLeod Health for two patient deaths from abdominal surgery at its Dillon facility during the first week of September in 2021, according to a news release from Jennings Law Firm. The Estates...
