Florence County, SC

wpde.com

More than 200 attend benefit for late Scotland Co. deputy

LAURINBURG, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 200 people packed the Laurinburg National Guard Saturday night for a wrestling match to benefit the family of Lt. James "Reginald" McPhatter of the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. McPhatter passed away last week following an illness. He's remembered as a man who deeply...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

New Scotland County commissioners sworn-in during ceremony

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Scotland County elected two new county commissioners Monday. During the swearing-in ceremony, Bo Frizell and Darwin ‘’Duke’’ Williams, took the oath of office. Ivey took the oath of office due to being re-elected. Frizell was elected to a four-year term...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
constructiondive.com

BMW supplier to build $810M EV battery cell plant in South Carolina

Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a large-scale battery cell production facility in northeast South Carolina to support its multi-year partnership with the BMW Group, the company announced Tuesday. Per the agreement, the Japan-based battery maker will supply lithium-ion batteries designed for next generation electric vehicles manufactured at...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

Christmas events this coming week

Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Pee Dee region. Downtown Christmas Magic: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the 100 block of South Dargan Street in Florence. In its fourth year, the holiday event includes free hot cocoa and marshmallow roasting stations (while supplies last), decorated downtown storefronts, ugly sweater contest, crafts and games, meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, giant gingerbread slide and bounce house, animated music and light show and more. Free admission.
LAKE CITY, SC
News19 WLTX

Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

3 charged in Williamsburg Co. shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged three people in an October shooting incident in Williamsburg County. Jomareon Zaquell Xavier Epps, 18, and Davonte Antwan Green, 20, were charged with first-degree assault and battery, breach of peace and pointing a presenting a firearm. Terell Jermaine Graham,...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WMBF

HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were injured after a crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened on Wacmaaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Both people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional details...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested amid investigation into operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Darlington Co. manufacturer to lay off 250 employees in the new year

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A manufacturing plant in Darlington County has planned to lay off 250 employees in 2023. The Darlington County manufacturer, Fiber Industries, announced its decision to lay off employees and issued workers a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice. In the WARN notice obtained by...
wpde.com

7 Darlington County correctional officers arrested in past 18 months

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven correctional officers with the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County were arrested for various crimes in the past 18 months. They're no longer with the department. The former officers are charged with various crimes, including bringing drugs and contraband into the...

